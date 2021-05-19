Production Administrator

Exciting opportunity! A fast growing manufacturer is seeking to employ a Production Administrator based in Montague Gardens. Responsibles includes keeping Syspro (the ERP system) in line with movement of stock

from the receipt of the Raw Material to Finished Goods, interpreting, processing and completing documentation

received from the factory. The ideal candidate must have matric, 3 years experience / manufacturing industry

background, 3 years Syspro (version 7) experience. If you meet the requirements and worked on Syspro modules

such as work in progress, inventory, bills of materials, purchase and sales orders, then apply now!

About The Employer:

talentCRU

