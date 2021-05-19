Production Supervisor

May 19, 2021

Job Description: Manufacturing supervisor.

The responsibility to oversee and manage all the daily activities within the Sub Assembly department.

Purpose of the position:

  • Planning of production activities to ensure production deadlines, and targets are being met efficiently.
  • Running daily Green Area meetings with the team.
  • Ensuring minimum waste (lean manufacturing) and consumable costs are kept to a minimum.
  • Effective implementation of site rules.
  • Following safe working practices and procedures for timely reporting of accidents and emergencies
  • Recognising hazards and risks, to ensure that these are reported.
  • Perform monthly risk assessments and developing safe work systems or safe operating procedures where required.
  • Ensuring near-miss reporting is carried out.
  • Driving performance improvement through continuous application of improvement techniques.
  • Applying the 5S principles to ensure an organised workspace.
  • Continuous improvement initiative strategies for resource requirement identification to; standardise storage and location of work equipment, colour coding of equipment, as well as cleaning and maintenance of equipment.
  • Maintaining resource requirement identifications to increase 5S audit performance.
  • Ensuring that both internal and external quality standards and procedures are met, maintained and executed.
  • Reporting and organizing ad-hoc maintenance of the department and plant.
  • Generate weekly /monthly production reports.
  • Providing feedback to reporting manger on KPI’s and CIP’s within the department.

People Management:

  • KPI’s, on-going monitoring of performance, setting realistic goals and objectives as well as coaching to ensure that these goals and objectives are met.
  • Mentoring your teams.

HR duties:

  • To ensure that all processes are run in accordance with company procedure.
  • Time management of all employees’ hours and absenteeism. – Supervising employees (training, discipline, further development).
  • Able to action disciplinary requirements.

Administration Duties:

  • Accountable for correct data input for shop floor functions, control reporting and associated administrative duties as well as daily shift reports.
  • Booking of Job cards/requisitions.
  • Control of Raw Materials and consumables.
  • Inter departmental transfers in QJob.

Health and safety:

  • Managing and Reporting on Health and Safety in department.
  • Ensuring that safety standards are always met and maintained.
  • Ensure good housekeeping standards are always met.

Quality management:

  • Ensuring production quality standards are met.
  • Ensuring policies and procedures compiled and up to date.
  • Machine maintenance, implementing preventive maintenance.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary education within production/manufacturing/engineering fields.
  • An understanding of the South African labour law
  • PC literate
  • Contactable references
  • Clean Criminal record
  • Own reliable transport
  • Punctual
  • Good work ethic

Desired Skills:

  • Lean Manufacturing
  • Production line
  • Manufacturing Operations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

AN INTERNATIONAL SIGNAGE COMPANY

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • NON

