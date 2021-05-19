Production Supervisor

Job Description: Manufacturing supervisor.
The responsibility to oversee and manage all the daily activities within the Sub Assembly department.
Purpose of the position:
- Planning of production activities to ensure production deadlines, and targets are being met efficiently.
- Running daily Green Area meetings with the team.
- Ensuring minimum waste (lean manufacturing) and consumable costs are kept to a minimum.
- Effective implementation of site rules.
- Following safe working practices and procedures for timely reporting of accidents and emergencies
- Recognising hazards and risks, to ensure that these are reported.
- Perform monthly risk assessments and developing safe work systems or safe operating procedures where required.
- Ensuring near-miss reporting is carried out.
- Driving performance improvement through continuous application of improvement techniques.
- Applying the 5S principles to ensure an organised workspace.
- Continuous improvement initiative strategies for resource requirement identification to; standardise storage and location of work equipment, colour coding of equipment, as well as cleaning and maintenance of equipment.
- Maintaining resource requirement identifications to increase 5S audit performance.
- Ensuring that both internal and external quality standards and procedures are met, maintained and executed.
- Reporting and organizing ad-hoc maintenance of the department and plant.
- Generate weekly /monthly production reports.
- Providing feedback to reporting manger on KPI’s and CIP’s within the department.
People Management:
- KPI’s, on-going monitoring of performance, setting realistic goals and objectives as well as coaching to ensure that these goals and objectives are met.
- Mentoring your teams.
HR duties:
- To ensure that all processes are run in accordance with company procedure.
- Time management of all employees’ hours and absenteeism. – Supervising employees (training, discipline, further development).
- Able to action disciplinary requirements.
Administration Duties:
- Accountable for correct data input for shop floor functions, control reporting and associated administrative duties as well as daily shift reports.
- Booking of Job cards/requisitions.
- Control of Raw Materials and consumables.
- Inter departmental transfers in QJob.
Health and safety:
- Managing and Reporting on Health and Safety in department.
- Ensuring that safety standards are always met and maintained.
- Ensure good housekeeping standards are always met.
Quality management:
- Ensuring production quality standards are met.
- Ensuring policies and procedures compiled and up to date.
- Machine maintenance, implementing preventive maintenance.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Tertiary education within production/manufacturing/engineering fields.
- An understanding of the South African labour law
- PC literate
- Contactable references
- Clean Criminal record
- Own reliable transport
- Punctual
- Good work ethic
Desired Skills:
- Lean Manufacturing
- Production line
- Manufacturing Operations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
AN INTERNATIONAL SIGNAGE COMPANY
Employer & Job Benefits:
- NON