Production Supervisor

Job Description: Manufacturing supervisor.

The responsibility to oversee and manage all the daily activities within the Sub Assembly department.

Purpose of the position:

Planning of production activities to ensure production deadlines, and targets are being met efficiently.

Running daily Green Area meetings with the team.

Ensuring minimum waste (lean manufacturing) and consumable costs are kept to a minimum.

Effective implementation of site rules.

Following safe working practices and procedures for timely reporting of accidents and emergencies

Recognising hazards and risks, to ensure that these are reported.

Perform monthly risk assessments and developing safe work systems or safe operating procedures where required.

Ensuring near-miss reporting is carried out.

Driving performance improvement through continuous application of improvement techniques.

Applying the 5S principles to ensure an organised workspace.

Continuous improvement initiative strategies for resource requirement identification to; standardise storage and location of work equipment, colour coding of equipment, as well as cleaning and maintenance of equipment.

Maintaining resource requirement identifications to increase 5S audit performance.

Ensuring that both internal and external quality standards and procedures are met, maintained and executed.

Reporting and organizing ad-hoc maintenance of the department and plant.

Generate weekly /monthly production reports.

Providing feedback to reporting manger on KPI’s and CIP’s within the department.

People Management:

KPI’s, on-going monitoring of performance, setting realistic goals and objectives as well as coaching to ensure that these goals and objectives are met.

Mentoring your teams.

HR duties:

To ensure that all processes are run in accordance with company procedure.

Time management of all employees’ hours and absenteeism. – Supervising employees (training, discipline, further development).

Able to action disciplinary requirements.

Administration Duties:

Accountable for correct data input for shop floor functions, control reporting and associated administrative duties as well as daily shift reports.

Booking of Job cards/requisitions.

Control of Raw Materials and consumables.

Inter departmental transfers in QJob.

Health and safety:

Managing and Reporting on Health and Safety in department.

Ensuring that safety standards are always met and maintained.

Ensure good housekeeping standards are always met.

Quality management:

Ensuring production quality standards are met.

Ensuring policies and procedures compiled and up to date.

Machine maintenance, implementing preventive maintenance.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Tertiary education within production/manufacturing/engineering fields.

An understanding of the South African labour law

PC literate

Contactable references

Clean Criminal record

Own reliable transport

Punctual

Good work ethic

Desired Skills:

Lean Manufacturing

Production line

Manufacturing Operations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

AN INTERNATIONAL SIGNAGE COMPANY

Employer & Job Benefits:

NON

