QC / QA Inspector

DUR001280 QA / QC Controller Richards Bay
Purpose of the Job: The QA / QC Controller will be responsible for giving guidance to the manufacturing team, leading the production quality to ensure optimal conditions for the production of all equipment.
Required Qualifications
- Qualified Artisan or similar experience
- ISO9001 Implementation / Auditing qualification
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Minimum 5 years solid experience in fabrication, machine, and quality inspection
- Knowledge of the heavy manufacturing industry
- Knowledge of lathes and milling machines
- Welding inspections
- Reading of pneumatic and hydraulic drawings
- Using quality measuring equipment
- Checking raw materials / parts from suppliers
- Audits and inspections at suppliers sites
- Checking CNC machine processes, ensuring manufacturing is as per the specification/drawings
- Knowledge of ISO9001 and HSE
Behavioural Competencies:
- Communication skills (verbal and written)
- Teamworking skills
- Time management ability
- Interpersonal skills
- Analytical thinking skills
- Numerical skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Technical skills
- Deadline driven
- Detail oriented
Remuneration:
Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.