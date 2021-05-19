QC / QA Inspector

DUR001280 QA / QC Controller Richards Bay

Purpose of the Job: The QA / QC Controller will be responsible for giving guidance to the manufacturing team, leading the production quality to ensure optimal conditions for the production of all equipment.

Required Qualifications

Qualified Artisan or similar experience ISO9001 Implementation / Auditing qualification

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Minimum 5 years solid experience in fabrication, machine, and quality inspection Knowledge of the heavy manufacturing industry Knowledge of lathes and milling machines Welding inspections Reading of pneumatic and hydraulic drawings Using quality measuring equipment Checking raw materials / parts from suppliers Audits and inspections at suppliers sites Checking CNC machine processes, ensuring manufacturing is as per the specification/drawings Knowledge of ISO9001 and HSE

Behavioural Competencies:

Communication skills (verbal and written) Teamworking skills Time management ability Interpersonal skills Analytical thinking skills Numerical skills Ability to work under pressure Technical skills Deadline driven Detail oriented

Remuneration:

Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Learn more/Apply for this position