Quality Representative at Armscor Dockyard

The Armscor Dockyard SHEQ Division has a vacancy for a Quality Representative. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide a specialized product and process quality service to all stakeholders with the aim of enhancing and improving client service delivery.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES

Evaluate product and service quality against set requirements during the incoming, in-process and final inspection phases of operations.

Perform monitoring and surveillance tasks as required.

Ensure that all tests and trials are undertaken in the approved manner.

Report on product quality deviations/non-conformances to Quality Manager and verify all incoming materials/ equipment and goods purchased by Dockyard Divisions

Investigate the presence of defects, the impact on product realization

Compile quality reports on defective components, equipment or poor workmanship on product for corrective action.

Confirm that the accuracy of dimensional Quality inspections are being carried out with the appropriate calibrated equipment.

Negotiate with clients or their representatives in respect of acceptable quality levels for specific items of equipment

Interpret Quality standards on the vessels to ensure requirements are met and implemented.

Complete any non-conformance documentation accordance with issued job card.

Monitor and follow up corrective actions to ensure that corrective measures are implemented.

COMPETENCIES AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Grade 12

Quality Control/Assurance Technique Certificate

Trade Certificate endorsed by the Department of Labour or applicable Seta will be an added advantage

WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum 3 years post qualification experience

SPECIAL PROFICIENCY/SKILLS:

Knowledge of SHEQ management legislation

Knowledge of Quality Management Systems

Knowledge of Quality Assurance principles

Knowledge of Quality Control principles

Knowledge of ISO Standards: [Phone Number Removed];

Interpreting technical drawings and specifications

Data analysis, report writing, presentation

Technical report writing and effective communication skills

Technical problem solving

Experience in welding quality control/assurance

CLOSING DATE: 02 JUNE 2021

Late applications will not be considered, and correspondence is limited to short-listed candidates.

