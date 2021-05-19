Quality Representative at Armscor Dockyard

The Armscor Dockyard SHEQ Division has a vacancy for a Quality Representative. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To provide a specialized product and process quality service to all stakeholders with the aim of enhancing and improving client service delivery.
CRITICAL PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES
- Evaluate product and service quality against set requirements during the incoming, in-process and final inspection phases of operations.
- Perform monitoring and surveillance tasks as required.
- Ensure that all tests and trials are undertaken in the approved manner.
- Report on product quality deviations/non-conformances to Quality Manager and verify all incoming materials/ equipment and goods purchased by Dockyard Divisions
- Investigate the presence of defects, the impact on product realization
- Compile quality reports on defective components, equipment or poor workmanship on product for corrective action.
- Confirm that the accuracy of dimensional Quality inspections are being carried out with the appropriate calibrated equipment.
- Negotiate with clients or their representatives in respect of acceptable quality levels for specific items of equipment
- Interpret Quality standards on the vessels to ensure requirements are met and implemented.
- Complete any non-conformance documentation accordance with issued job card.
- Monitor and follow up corrective actions to ensure that corrective measures are implemented.
COMPETENCIES AND ABILITIES REQUIRED
- National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
- Grade 12
- Quality Control/Assurance Technique Certificate
- Trade Certificate endorsed by the Department of Labour or applicable Seta will be an added advantage
WORK EXPERIENCE
Minimum 3 years post qualification experience
SPECIAL PROFICIENCY/SKILLS:
- Knowledge of SHEQ management legislation
- Knowledge of Quality Management Systems
- Knowledge of Quality Assurance principles
- Knowledge of Quality Control principles
- Knowledge of ISO Standards: [Phone Number Removed];
- Interpreting technical drawings and specifications
- Data analysis, report writing, presentation
- Technical report writing and effective communication skills
- Technical problem solving
- Experience in welding quality control/assurance
CLOSING DATE: 02 JUNE 2021
Late applications will not be considered, and correspondence is limited to short-listed candidates.
Desired Skills:
- Handling and use of measuring equipment effectively.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma