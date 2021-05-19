Quality Representative at Armscor Dockyard

May 19, 2021

The Armscor Dockyard SHEQ Division has a vacancy for a Quality Representative. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To provide a specialized product and process quality service to all stakeholders with the aim of enhancing and improving client service delivery.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES

  • Evaluate product and service quality against set requirements during the incoming, in-process and final inspection phases of operations.
  • Perform monitoring and surveillance tasks as required.
  • Ensure that all tests and trials are undertaken in the approved manner.
  • Report on product quality deviations/non-conformances to Quality Manager and verify all incoming materials/ equipment and goods purchased by Dockyard Divisions
  • Investigate the presence of defects, the impact on product realization
  • Compile quality reports on defective components, equipment or poor workmanship on product for corrective action.
  • Confirm that the accuracy of dimensional Quality inspections are being carried out with the appropriate calibrated equipment.
  • Negotiate with clients or their representatives in respect of acceptable quality levels for specific items of equipment
  • Interpret Quality standards on the vessels to ensure requirements are met and implemented.
  • Complete any non-conformance documentation accordance with issued job card.
  • Monitor and follow up corrective actions to ensure that corrective measures are implemented.

COMPETENCIES AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

  • National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
  • Grade 12
  • Quality Control/Assurance Technique Certificate
  • Trade Certificate endorsed by the Department of Labour or applicable Seta will be an added advantage

WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum 3 years post qualification experience

SPECIAL PROFICIENCY/SKILLS:

  • Knowledge of SHEQ management legislation
  • Knowledge of Quality Management Systems
  • Knowledge of Quality Assurance principles
  • Knowledge of Quality Control principles
  • Knowledge of ISO Standards: [Phone Number Removed];
  • Interpreting technical drawings and specifications
  • Data analysis, report writing, presentation
  • Technical report writing and effective communication skills
  • Technical problem solving
  • Experience in welding quality control/assurance

CLOSING DATE: 02 JUNE 2021
Late applications will not be considered, and correspondence is limited to short-listed candidates.

Desired Skills:

  • Handling and use of measuring equipment effectively.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

