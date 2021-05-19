Road Freight Sales Executive at Ntice Search

My client who boasts over 3 decades of specializing in Road freight, with 5 well established branches and over 250 staff country wideis looking for a strong New Business Sales Executive to join their Johannesburg branch. The successful individual must have vast knowledge in Road Freight (Break Bulk). Offering an amazing package and uncapped commission, industry knowledge and a stable track record is a minimum [URL Removed] Overview:As the sales executive,you will promote the transportation solutions of the company to clients and negotiate contracts on their behalf, with the goal of maximizing [URL Removed] reaching out to significant stakeholders within the customers’ organizations, identifying and selling innovative solutions and services to drive continuous improvement in the [URL Removed] class=”ListParagraph Normal DocDefaults “>Responsible for developing a plan to achieve sales target
Requirements:
- Matric
- Bachelor’s degree in Logistics, Marketing or Supply change is advantageous
- Must have good understanding of sales concepts, methods, and techniques
- Have a proven record of sales success and in-depth knowledge of logistics products and services is a plus to an applicant
- Industry knowledge and 2-3+ years of domestic logistics experience
- PC skills and familiarity with Microsoft Office applications
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Road Freight
- Logistics