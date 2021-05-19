Sales Assistant

DUR001277 Sales Assistant Mtubatuba & Umhlali

Purpose of the Job: The Sales Assistant will be required to perform the duties of a Sales Assistant including sales, receiving, merchandising, stack taking as well as tasks required by the Branch Manager as and when necessary.

Required Qualifications

Matric

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Experience in a Sales Assistant role Ability to carry out admin duties accurately and timeously Be able to converse in Zulu Knowledge of the retail hardware industry Computer literate

Behavioural Competencies:

Communication skills (in Zulu and English) Interpersonal skills Ability to work under pressure Reliable and responsible Excellent customer service

Remuneration:

Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

