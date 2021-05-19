Sales Assistant – Umhlali

DUR001277 Sales Assistant Mtubatuba
Purpose of the Job: The Sales Assistant will be required to perform the duties of a Sales Assistant including sales, receiving, merchandising, stack taking as well as tasks required by the Branch Manager as and when necessary.
Required Qualifications
- Matric
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Experience in a Sales Assistant role
- Ability to carry out admin duties accurately and timeously
- Be able to converse in Zulu
- Knowledge of the retail hardware industry
- Computer literate
Behavioural Competencies:
- Communication skills (in Zulu and English)
- Interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Reliable and responsible
- Excellent customer service
Remuneration:
Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.