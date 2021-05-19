Sales Assistant – Umhlali

May 19, 2021

DUR001277 Sales Assistant Mtubatuba

Purpose of the Job: The Sales Assistant will be required to perform the duties of a Sales Assistant including sales, receiving, merchandising, stack taking as well as tasks required by the Branch Manager as and when necessary.

Required Qualifications

  1. Matric

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. Experience in a Sales Assistant role
  2. Ability to carry out admin duties accurately and timeously
  3. Be able to converse in Zulu
  4. Knowledge of the retail hardware industry
  5. Computer literate

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. Communication skills (in Zulu and English)
  2. Interpersonal skills
  3. Ability to work under pressure
  4. Reliable and responsible
  5. Excellent customer service

Remuneration:

Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

