Sales at Optex Group

Are you the type of person that strives for excellence in everything you do? Are you passionate about helping others?
If you embrace innovation and constantly search for ways to work more efficient and effectively then you could be the person we”re looking for.
Join our fun-loving environment with passionate people. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.
Your passion should drive you to go the extra mile. Whether it’s making a customer smile, putting in the extra effort to understand them or being efficient. You’ll need to be quick thinking in this role and able to adapt to new environments with chameleon like abilities.
What you’ll be doing
- Generating leads,
- Answering client questions,
- Building relationships and work collaboratively with colleagues across the business to provide outstanding results
- Ensuring all sales opportunities are maximized to deliver an excellent service to customers on every call
- Signing up clients to available policies,
- Understanding and promoting company programs, training new employees.
- Developing the necessary knowledge and skills needed to achieve success within the business
What you’ll need
- Ability to work Monday – Friday from 8:00 am-5:00 pm
- Previous experience of working within a call centre is preferable
- Strong engagement and influencing skills when dealing with customers
- Experience of identifying improvements to current ways of working
- Understanding of working within regulated environment
- Working successfully with targets and service levels
- Ability to drive and own personal performance and development
Each person brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents to our business, take this opportunity to join our collaborative team of game-changers today and Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Peoples Person
- Enthusiastic
- Goal Driven
- Self Motivated
- Great Atittude
- Confident