Sales at Optex Group

Are you the type of person that strives for excellence in everything you do? Are you passionate about helping others?

If you embrace innovation and constantly search for ways to work more efficient and effectively then you could be the person we”re looking for.

Join our fun-loving environment with passionate people. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

Your passion should drive you to go the extra mile. Whether it’s making a customer smile, putting in the extra effort to understand them or being efficient. You’ll need to be quick thinking in this role and able to adapt to new environments with chameleon like abilities.

What you’ll be doing

Generating leads,

Answering client questions,

Building relationships and work collaboratively with colleagues across the business to provide outstanding results

Ensuring all sales opportunities are maximized to deliver an excellent service to customers on every call

Signing up clients to available policies,

Understanding and promoting company programs, training new employees.

Developing the necessary knowledge and skills needed to achieve success within the business

What you’ll need

Ability to work Monday – Friday from 8:00 am-5:00 pm

Previous experience of working within a call centre is preferable

Strong engagement and influencing skills when dealing with customers

Experience of identifying improvements to current ways of working

Understanding of working within regulated environment

Working successfully with targets and service levels

Ability to drive and own personal performance and development

Each person brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents to our business, take this opportunity to join our collaborative team of game-changers today and Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

Peoples Person

Enthusiastic

Goal Driven

Self Motivated

Great Atittude

Confident

