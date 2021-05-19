Sales Operations Manager FMCG

Min 15 years’ experience in this role
Extensive knowledge on Key Accounts
Experience in managing Regional Managers and Agents
Drive Sales
Support the sales team with process improvement, measurement, tracking and analytics relevant to their functional areas
Enhance sales productivity
Track long term sales data
Implement new technologies as needed to support marketing and sales teams
Serve as a liaison between teams and upper management
Follow ethical practices with consumer and customer data
Assist marketing teams in determining customer outreach methods
Monitor and assist with customer retention
Train staff on new technology and software
Assist with account management
Ensure sales teams are running as efficiently and productively as possible
Assist with training, onboarding and mentoring
Desired Skills:
- FMCG
- Sales Management
- KEY ACCOUNTS
- REGIONAL MANAGERS
- AGENTS
- Operations
- DRIVE SALES
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus