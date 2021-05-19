Sales Operations Manager FMCG

Min 15 years’ experience in this role

Extensive knowledge on Key Accounts

Experience in managing Regional Managers and Agents

Drive Sales

Support the sales team with process improvement, measurement, tracking and analytics relevant to their functional areas

Enhance sales productivity

Track long term sales data

Implement new technologies as needed to support marketing and sales teams

Serve as a liaison between teams and upper management

Follow ethical practices with consumer and customer data

Assist marketing teams in determining customer outreach methods

Monitor and assist with customer retention

Train staff on new technology and software

Assist with account management

Ensure sales teams are running as efficiently and productively as possible

Assist with training, onboarding and mentoring

Desired Skills:

FMCG

Sales Management

KEY ACCOUNTS

REGIONAL MANAGERS

AGENTS

Operations

DRIVE SALES

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

