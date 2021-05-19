Sales Representative

May 19, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Outgoing and go getter
  • Own Laptop
  • Valid Drivers License
  • Own Vehicle
  • Previous sales experience preferably in telecommunications, office automation and mainly CCTV equipment.
  • Must speak English and Afrikaans.
  • Must have knowledge within the industry
  • Must be willing to travel within the Eastern Cape.

To apply, please visit [URL Removed] and Facebook applications are not accepted.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, you can consider your application unsuccessful.

