Sales Representative

Minimum Requirements:

Outgoing and go getter

Own Laptop

Valid Drivers License

Own Vehicle

Previous sales experience preferably in telecommunications, office automation and mainly CCTV equipment.

Must speak English and Afrikaans.

Must have knowledge within the industry

Must be willing to travel within the Eastern Cape.

To apply, please visit [URL Removed] and Facebook applications are not accepted.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, you can consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position