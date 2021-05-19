Sales Representative

Minimum Requirements:
- Outgoing and go getter
- Own Laptop
- Valid Drivers License
- Own Vehicle
- Previous sales experience preferably in telecommunications, office automation and mainly CCTV equipment.
- Must speak English and Afrikaans.
- Must have knowledge within the industry
- Must be willing to travel within the Eastern Cape.
To apply, please visit [URL Removed] and Facebook applications are not accepted.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, you can consider your application unsuccessful.