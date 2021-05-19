Salesforce Developer

- 3-5+ Years of Professional Software development experience
- Intermediate Coding skills using key Salesforce core programming languages (Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Web Components, HTML, XML, JavaScript, CSS, AJAX, SOQL, RestAPIs)
- Experience with [URL Removed] Service, Community Cloud and Partner/Customer Portal implementation
- Experience with Salesforce APIs to integrate Salesforce with other tools and third-party applications using SOAP/REST.
- Experience with key areas of enterprise architecture, including integration technologies.
- Experience with Salesforce technologies/tools such as JIRA, GitHub, etc.
- Strong and effective written, verbal, and presentation skills with the ability to collaborate with cross-functional team members.
- Salesforce Platform Dev I & II certification is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- salesforce lightning web components
- Apex
- visualforce
- HTML
- XML
- Javascript
- CSS
- Ajax
- SQL
- Rest API’s
- Jira
- Github
- Oracle Applications
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate