Salesforce Developer

May 19, 2021

  • 3-5+ Years of Professional Software development experience
  • Intermediate Coding skills using key Salesforce core programming languages (Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Web Components, HTML, XML, JavaScript, CSS, AJAX, SOQL, RestAPIs)
  • Experience with [URL Removed] Service, Community Cloud and Partner/Customer Portal implementation
  • Experience with Salesforce APIs to integrate Salesforce with other tools and third-party applications using SOAP/REST.
  • Experience with key areas of enterprise architecture, including integration technologies.
  • Experience with Salesforce technologies/tools such as JIRA, GitHub, etc.
  • Strong and effective written, verbal, and presentation skills with the ability to collaborate with cross-functional team members.
  • Salesforce Platform Dev I & II certification is a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • salesforce lightning web components
  • Apex
  • visualforce
  • HTML
  • XML
  • Javascript
  • CSS
  • Ajax
  • SQL
  • Rest API’s
  • Jira
  • Github
  • Oracle Applications

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position