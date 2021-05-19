Security Control Room Operator

Control Room Operators required to operate and monitor all systems within the control room, including, but not limited to Easy Roster, AMS alarm monitoring software, patrol monitoring systems, CCTV monitoring systems, Message soft notification systems, Listener Suite alarm/ Videofied monitoring software, PTT systems, Ad-hoc station and the Fleet monitoring systems within the Control Room in a professional and efficient manner.

Requirements:

Matric

Valid PSIRA Certificate

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Control Room Operator

Experience in CCTV monitoring and sound knowledge of Control Room operational systems

Expert knowledge of Microsoft Office

Excellent Communication skills (verbal & written)

Telephone skills

Report writing skills

Planning/time management/prioritizing

Desired Skills:

Security Management

Report Writing

Good communication skills.

CCTV

Good telephone etiquette

control room experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Policing Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

