Security Control Room Operator

Control Room Operators required to operate and monitor all systems within the control room, including, but not limited to Easy Roster, AMS alarm monitoring software, patrol monitoring systems, CCTV monitoring systems, Message soft notification systems, Listener Suite alarm/ Videofied monitoring software, PTT systems, Ad-hoc station and the Fleet monitoring systems within the Control Room in a professional and efficient manner.
Requirements:
Matric
Valid PSIRA Certificate
Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Control Room Operator
Experience in CCTV monitoring and sound knowledge of Control Room operational systems
Expert knowledge of Microsoft Office
Excellent Communication skills (verbal & written)
Telephone skills
Report writing skills
Planning/time management/prioritizing
Desired Skills:
- Security Management
- Report Writing
- Good communication skills.
- CCTV
- Good telephone etiquette
- control room experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Policing Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric