Senior C# .NET Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Senior Developer required to do development, oversee junior colleagues, write and review code, analyse data, solution design and support live systems.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Implement software according to requirements as specified in functional requirements. Work closely with the business analysts to ensure the correct understanding of the task at hand.

Focus and promote technology that is approved for developing solutions for the business, while following the correct channels to approve and adopt new technology that will improve the stability, scalability of the technology stack and ultimately be adopted by the organization, working closely with the Technology team on this. Ensure technical compatibility.

Follow, improve, and promote standards, best practices, and methodologies within the development space.

Interact and communicate effectively and respectfully with all levels of staff including senior management and customers.

Assist in the planning of work breakdowns and accurate effort estimates from functional requirements ensuring they are as realistic and all-inclusive as possible.

Analyse, debug, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications. Maintain and support systems once implemented or as needed by the organization. This includes handling of tickets within given SLAs and communicating effectively on such tickets.

Oversee and participate in releasing new systems and ensuring stability of such systems.

Mentor more junior developers, review code and the implementation thereof while investing time in the growth of those more junior.

Invest in your own knowledge as well as the knowledge base of the organization by keeping abreast with technical and industry-related developments.

Keep accurate logging of your own hours.

Qualifications:

University degree/diploma in computer science or information systems; OR

Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) or equivalent certification; OR

University degree/diploma in accounting, finance, or business; OR

10+ years software development experience.

Required Skills:

At least 5 years+ experience in C# .NET development

A solid understanding and experience in databases, can be MSSQL, MYSQL, Hanna or Oracle

A solid understanding and experience of SOA and OOP principles

A solid understanding and experience of N-tier and N-layered architecture

A solid understanding and experience with ASP.net Authentication and Authorization

A solid understanding and experience of ORM technologies

Entity Framework a preference

A solid understanding of basic financial concepts including account receivable, accounts payable, budgets, cost accounting, general ledger & financial reports (trial balance, profit & loss, balance sheet, cash flow etc.).

Experience with integration into any form of ERP system (SAP, Oracle, Sage) is essential.

Good product knowledge of a relevant and well-known accounting / ERP package would also be beneficial.

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently sourcing candidates for a Senior Developer role.

Consultant: Leoni Viljoen

