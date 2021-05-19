Senior Java Developer – Midrand Telecoms – R106m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Steadily growing specialised IT services and solutions provider wants YOU!! They are looking for a talented Senior Java Developer with a high degree and interest in Linux. The company delivers the finest turnkey solutions to suit their customers’ specific business requirements and strategies.

They attract and develop the best talent and are looking for a candidate with a “can do” attitude. The ideal candidate is professional, enthusiastic and demonstrates the highest level of integrity, respect and teamwork.

Tech Stack and requirements:

Experience in a Telco or Financial Services environment

Golang

Java

J2EE

C

C++

Angular

React

Native Script

Ionic

Shell Scripting

Reference Number for this position is GZ52363 which is a permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company of R1,06m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

