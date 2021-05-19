Senior Manager – Legal and Compliance at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is a Multinational Foreign Bank and are looking for a Senior Manager with experience in Legal and Compliance in a bankning environment. Client DetailsOur client is a Multinational Foreign Bank with operations throughout the world. DescriptionKey duties and responsibilities will include :
- Ensure the Bank is compliant with all AML/CFT legislations, regulatory and supervisory requirements, including Sanctions Compliance as well as aspects that overlap with other financial crimes.
- Monitor and compile relevant reports to stakeholders, including senior management, regulators and Head Office.
- Provide guidance and support to the AML/CFT team in conducting their day-to-day job requirements.
- Provide guidance and support to / monitoring of Business Departments regarding AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance and identify gaps and loopholes within the current policies, processes and procedures to provide effective enhancements and mitigation.
- Work closely with the AML/CFT team and Business Departments to draft and implement policies and procedures to ensure sufficient risk mitigation in terms of AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance.
- Proficient knowledge of AML/CFT related systems.
- Draft the Bank’s annual training plan and ensure training’s are conducted accordingly including the maintenance of approvals of training materials.
- Provide AML/CFT and Sanctions Compliance training to all staff.
- Ensure the Bank’s KYC pack is updated annually.
- Assist the Financial Institution team to attend to KYC review requests from correspondent banks.
- Draft the annual monitoring
- Conduct the AML/CFT compliance monitoring of Business Departments on a regular basis.
- Managing regulatory, internal/external auditor and Head Office auditor monitoring.
- Monitor and complete AML/CFT related projects, such as the Enterprise Risk Assessment.
- Draft and ensure the AML team’s quarterly key tasks are completed
Key Skills and Experience required to be successful in this position:
- Bachelor’s degree.
- Law or Financial degree preferable.
- CAMS, CAMS-Audit, CAMS-FCI, CGSS or relevant credential preferable.
- Minimum 5 years AML/CFT working experience in banking industry (knowledge of Rules and Regulations of the Prudential Authority, Companies Act, Banks Act, FICA, International Standards and requirements etc.).
- General banking experience.
Market Related Salary.
Multinational Organisation
Multinational Organisation