Senior Manager – Legal and Compliance at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is a Multinational Foreign Bank and are looking for a Senior Manager with experience in Legal and Compliance in a bankning environment. Client DetailsOur client is a Multinational Foreign Bank with operations throughout the world. DescriptionKey duties and responsibilities will include :

Ensure the Bank is compliant with all AML/CFT legislations, regulatory and supervisory requirements, including Sanctions Compliance as well as aspects that overlap with other financial crimes. Monitor and compile relevant reports to stakeholders, including senior management, regulators and Head Office. Provide guidance and support to the AML/CFT team in conducting their day-to-day job requirements. Provide guidance and support to / monitoring of Business Departments regarding AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance and identify gaps and loopholes within the current policies, processes and procedures to provide effective enhancements and mitigation. Work closely with the AML/CFT team and Business Departments to draft and implement policies and procedures to ensure sufficient risk mitigation in terms of AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance. Proficient knowledge of AML/CFT related systems.

Draft the Bank’s annual training plan and ensure training’s are conducted accordingly including the maintenance of approvals of training materials. Provide AML/CFT and Sanctions Compliance training to all staff. Ensure the Bank’s KYC pack is updated annually. Assist the Financial Institution team to attend to KYC review requests from correspondent banks. Draft the annual monitoring Conduct the AML/CFT compliance monitoring of Business Departments on a regular basis. Managing regulatory, internal/external auditor and Head Office auditor monitoring. Monitor and complete AML/CFT related projects, such as the Enterprise Risk Assessment. Draft and ensure the AML team’s quarterly key tasks are completed

ProfileKey Skills and Experience required to be successful in this position:

Bachelor’s degree.

Law or Financial degree preferable.

CAMS, CAMS-Audit, CAMS-FCI, CGSS or relevant credential preferable.

Minimum 5 years AML/CFT working experience in banking industry (knowledge of Rules and Regulations of the Prudential Authority, Companies Act, Banks Act, FICA, International Standards and requirements etc.).

General banking experience.

Job OfferMarket Related Salary.

