Senior .Net 5 Web Developer – Hatfield/Remote – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

You have always been strides ahead of the rest, you know it and so do they!

Come and thrive in this cutting-edge global gaming shop with a team of developers who are just as great as you. The paid daily lunches, putt-putt and foosball machine are also all the rage!

These guys are big on integration and they are building mobile platforms that are spanning across Africa at a rate that has made the New York Stock Exchange take note! As a Senior C# Software Engineer you will bring your deep thinking, holistic understanding of a system to a team of .Net craftsmen who are curios thinkers and dive deep to get the best results.

Requirements:

7+ years experience coding in C# and the Microsoft stack

Deep level coding experience using .Net 5, .Net Core, C#, Web API, WCF/Swagger and SQL

On the front end, familiarity with modern JavaScript tools

Agile Scrum principles

AWS or Azure Cloud experience would be advantageous

OpenShift or Kubernetes or Docker

Reference Number for this position is SZ52986 which is a permanent position based in Hatfield/Remote offering a cost to company of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net 5

Web API

WCF/Swagger

SQL

AWS

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

