Senior .Net 5 Web Developer – Hatfield/Remote – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

These guys are big on integration and they are building mobile platforms that are spanning across Africa at a rate that has made the New York Stock Exchange take note! As a Senior C# Software Engineer you will bring your deep thinking, holistic understanding of a system to a team of .Net craftsmen who are curios thinkers and dive deep to get the best results.
Requirements:
- 7+ years experience coding in C# and the Microsoft stack
- Deep level coding experience using .Net 5, .Net Core, C#, Web API, WCF/Swagger and SQL
- On the front end, familiarity with modern JavaScript tools
- Agile Scrum principles
- AWS or Azure Cloud experience would be advantageous
- OpenShift or Kubernetes or Docker
Reference Number for this position is SZ52986 which is a permanent position based in Hatfield/Remote offering a cost to company of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
