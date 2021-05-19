Senior .NET Developer

A well established company in the banking sector are seeking a Specialist Product Engineer (Senior .Net developer) to join their team based in Century City, Cape Town.

This role is a 6 Month Contract paying R500 to R600 per hour.

The opportunity will span across Corporate, Investment, Client, and Colleague based projects with the ultimate deliverable being to implement new solutions.

You will work on an award winning online platform, comprising of a core framework that offers services and an extensible application environment. The platform is underpinned primarily by .Net Core micro-services, a message bus and open source technologies, deployed via Kubernetes, into a cloud-hosted environment.

Applicants must have:

Min 5 years development experience

Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

.Net Core experience (Linux)

Experience working on databases, PostgrSQL and or MongoDB experience advantageous

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# technology

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Experience of WCF technology (advantageous)

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

