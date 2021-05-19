Senior Refrigeration Technician at Headhunters

Our Port Elizabeth based client, a national manufacturing and installation concern is seeking to employ a suitably qualified Senior Refrigeration Technician. The primary responsibility will be commissioning of plants. Candidates applying must have either :

a refrigeration trade, or

an electrical trade with refrigeration qualification.

This is a maintenance and installation role and candidates must have excellent fault finding abilities, must be a self-motivated, with a high work ethic and good discipline. Furthermore, a sound knowledge of refrigeration systems, project management skills, and excellent communication skills are essential.

Primary responsibility will be commissioning of plants.

International travel (into Africa) – dependent on Covid-19 restriction, may become available.

Qualification:

Refrigeration trade or electrical with refrigeration experience with 5-10 years experience

Qualified Trade Tested Electrician with refrigeration experience

Valid driver’s licence

This is an awesome opportunity to join a growing and dynamic business!

Lucrative salary on offer to appointed candidates – R25,000 – R30,000 depending on experience.

