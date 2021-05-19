Senior Software Developer

Our client is seeking a professional and experienced Senior Software Developer to join their team, based in East London for a 1-year contract. Minimum Requirements:- BSc / B-Degree in Computer Science or related degree OR Relevant Computer Science qualification equivalent to NQF Level 6, with relevant experience Minimum 3-5 years’ work experience as Analyst Programmer Track record of leading a team in a MIS environment Proven ability to communicate at all levels in the business, both written and verbal, and providing management reports Previous experience in leading MIS change initiatives and projects Previous experience in leading successful change initiatives and projects in education *Managing executive and external stakeholder relationships. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

