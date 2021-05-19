Senior Software Developer (Agri Products) (CH671) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who builds digital technology solutions that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa. They are looking for employ a Senior Software developer with 8 years of programming in any programming language with strong SQL skills.

Our client has market-leading expertise in the agricultural, health, financial inclusion and education spaces and works with mobile network operators to bring about positive change in the lives of people through the benefits of the digital dividend. Our client is a home-grown African company delivering value to the people of Africa and is a subsidiary of the Vodacom Group.

About the role

You will form part of the team that develops an Agriculture product. The role entails full stack development, and you will therefore be involved in the full life cycle of software development. You will contribute towards making the current platform more scalable and improving its system processes. In doing so, you will be making a positive impact on the lives of the +- 600 000 users.

Our products are hosted on our Helium Platform and comprise of RESTful API’s, web applications and cross-platform mobile applications that are written in JavaScript. The desktop/browser experience is developed in Helium’s own easy-to-learn language. The team uses the following technology: Helium, PostgreSQL, Atom, Sublime and Bitbucket.

We are looking for an individual that is a great team player, problem-solver and quick learner. The ideal individual will be someone who is dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a difference in Africa, or more specifically smallholder farming within Africa.

What you need

8+ years of relevant development experience (Any technology)

Strong SQL experience, i.e., strong data processing skills (statistical analysis experience will be beneficial)

Advantageous

Experience in Java

EE candidate

What to expect

Passionate and dedicated team members – We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making.

– We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making. Growth opportunities – We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification.

– We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification. Flexibility – 3 remote workdays with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused.

– 3 remote workdays with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused. An energising environment – We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives.

– We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives. Income protection & death cover – We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur.

– We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur. Employee Wellness Programme – We are holistic beings and therefore we invest in the health and wellbeing of our staff.

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Preference will be given to EE candidates.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

