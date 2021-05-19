Senior Specialist: Pricing at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose
To provide advice & support in the development & implementation of group pricing strategy; enabling the provision of group pricing structures for in-country businesses.
Minimum Experience
3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level
Critical Job
Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Finance Economics and Accounting
Additional Minimum Qualifications
- Actuarial Science Degree
- With minimum 5 exams
Outputs
- Own the group pricing basis, both in terms of creation of an LAI basis and maintaining it for the future to ensure insurance profitability and commercial relevance for in-country businesses.
- This will require collecting data, claims experience and stakeholder management to ensure sound working of the actuarial control cycle.
Process
- Identify, diagnose and recommend improvements and provide specialist advice and support; ensuring that solutions are appropriate and effective.
- Identify areas for improvement and recommend automated solutions in order to enhance process efficiency and delivery.
- Assist on and ensure the effective preparation of weekly and monthly unit prices in addition to the monthly cover position.
- Maintain parameters such as tax and prime interest rates and ensure that changes are updated as and when it occurs.
- Investigate and develop applicable cost and or price observations and recommendations to be used in proposals.
- Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.
- Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.
- Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.
Customer
- Provide sound consulting services and recommendations based on customer and client needs, current information and trends analyses.
- Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.
Finance
- Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.
Learning and Growth
- Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.
Governance
- Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.
Technical Competencies
- Pricing and Trade Practices (Proficient)
- Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)
- Modelling (Intermediate)
- Statistical and Mathematical Analysis (Proficient)
Behavioural Competencies
- Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)
- Organisation and Attention to Detail (Intermediate)
- Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)
- Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)