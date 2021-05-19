Senior Specialist: Pricing at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

To provide advice & support in the development & implementation of group pricing strategy; enabling the provision of group pricing structures for in-country businesses.

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level

Critical Job

2 years Group Risk Pricing experience

VBA Programming experience

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Finance Economics and Accounting

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Actuarial Science Degree

With minimum 5 exams

Outputs

Own the group pricing basis, both in terms of creation of an LAI basis and maintaining it for the future to ensure insurance profitability and commercial relevance for in-country businesses.

This will require collecting data, claims experience and stakeholder management to ensure sound working of the actuarial control cycle.

Process

Identify, diagnose and recommend improvements and provide specialist advice and support; ensuring that solutions are appropriate and effective.

Identify areas for improvement and recommend automated solutions in order to enhance process efficiency and delivery.

Assist on and ensure the effective preparation of weekly and monthly unit prices in addition to the monthly cover position.

Maintain parameters such as tax and prime interest rates and ensure that changes are updated as and when it occurs.

Investigate and develop applicable cost and or price observations and recommendations to be used in proposals.

Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.

Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.

Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.

Customer

Provide sound consulting services and recommendations based on customer and client needs, current information and trends analyses.

Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.

Technical Competencies

Pricing and Trade Practices (Proficient)

Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)

Modelling (Intermediate)

Statistical and Mathematical Analysis (Proficient)

Behavioural Competencies

Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)

Organisation and Attention to Detail (Intermediate)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)

Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)

