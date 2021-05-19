Senior Specialist: Pricing at Liberty Group Limited

May 19, 2021

Purpose

To provide advice & support in the development & implementation of group pricing strategy; enabling the provision of group pricing structures for in-country businesses.

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level

Critical Job

  • 2 years Group Risk Pricing experience
  • VBA Programming experience

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Finance Economics and Accounting

Additional Minimum Qualifications

  • Actuarial Science Degree
  • With minimum 5 exams

Outputs

  • Own the group pricing basis, both in terms of creation of an LAI basis and maintaining it for the future to ensure insurance profitability and commercial relevance for in-country businesses.
  • This will require collecting data, claims experience and stakeholder management to ensure sound working of the actuarial control cycle.

Process

  • Identify, diagnose and recommend improvements and provide specialist advice and support; ensuring that solutions are appropriate and effective.
  • Identify areas for improvement and recommend automated solutions in order to enhance process efficiency and delivery.
  • Assist on and ensure the effective preparation of weekly and monthly unit prices in addition to the monthly cover position.
  • Maintain parameters such as tax and prime interest rates and ensure that changes are updated as and when it occurs.
  • Investigate and develop applicable cost and or price observations and recommendations to be used in proposals.
  • Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.
  • Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.
  • Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.

Customer

  • Provide sound consulting services and recommendations based on customer and client needs, current information and trends analyses.
  • Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

  • Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.

Learning and Growth

  • Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

  • Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.

Technical Competencies

  • Pricing and Trade Practices (Proficient)
  • Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)
  • Modelling (Intermediate)
  • Statistical and Mathematical Analysis (Proficient)

Behavioural Competencies

  • Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)
  • Organisation and Attention to Detail (Intermediate)
  • Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)
  • Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)

Learn more/Apply for this position