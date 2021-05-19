Senior Specialist: Quantitative Development at LibFin

Purpose of the Job

To support LibFin’s quantitative capability to grow its long-term business strategy.

Key Responsibilities

Design, implement and manage quantitative software projects

Work with the Liberty technology -, quant modelling – and front office trading teams to provide solutions to business problems

Develop and support the existing Libfin quantitative library

Develop software solutions to support asset and liability valuations

Support the Azure build control environment

Cloud migration (AWS) of quantitative solutions

Peer review to ensure appropriate development standards

Qualifications

B.Sc Degree in Computer Science with Mathematics or Mathematical Statistics.

Experience and Knowledge

C#

C++

Swig/CLI

AWS

Azure DevOps

Understanding of asset pricing and valuations

Understanding financial risk metrics

Understanding of quantlib, boost and other public domain libraries

Follow Agile principles

Job Related Skills

Programming in C++ and C# is essential

Good communication skills and collaboration with various stakeholders

Delivery focused and sound judgment skills

Experience in banking or insurance sector

Competencies

Past experience in programming, minimum 5 years

Project Management

Communication

Complex problem-solving

Quality driven development

Attention to detail

About The Employer:

Who we are

Liberty is a JSE listed financial services group that offers an extensive, market-leading range of products and services to help clients build and protect their wealth and lifestyle. Liberty is part of the Standard Bank Group.

Our purpose

Improving people’s lives by making their financial freedom possible.

Our vision

Transforming Liberty to be the trusted leader in South Africa and chosen markets by delivering superior value through exceptional client and adviser experiences.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Provident Fund

Funeral Plan

