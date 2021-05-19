Senior Specialist: Shareholder Investment Portfolio at LibFin

Purpose of the Job

Provide specialist advice and support in the implementation/ development of operational planning and associated service delivery processes, methods and techniques.

Key Responsibilities

Optimisation

Optimise the Shareholder Investment Portfolio within the Group’s Risk appetite, including capital coverage and IFRS earnings at risk dimensions, Regulatory requirements and Liquidity requirements

Setting the strategic asset allocation and TAA limits of the SIP Long Term Investment Portfolio, in line with overall risk appetite, and in line with SIP’s overall objective

Risk management

Ensure appropriate mandates are in place with asset managers, and regularly review performance against these

Understanding overall SIP performance drivers and providing oversight to ensure portfolio performs in line with mandate and propose improvements.

Working with Risk team to ensure the portfolio remains within limits, that all instruments held, and transactions performed are within approved mandates

Establish and continuously improve MI processes, earnings reporting, and attribution processes, working with Insurance Centre of Excellence and LibFin Financial Decision Support

Reporting and Automation

Regularly report on the performance of the Shareholder Investment Portfolio to the various stakeholders, including LibFin Exco, LibFin Risk Forum, management committees and Liberty board.

Manage relationship with LibFin Finance, Group Finance and Group Capital Management, to ensure the MI used in budgeting and PnL reporting is timeous and appropriate

Drive the setting up of required MI processes and dashboard to manage the SIP day-to-day operations more efficiently

Automate reporting processes for efficiency and improved accuracy

General

Analyse process shortcomings and recommend improvements.

Responsibility for drafting the commercials of mandates, tracking adherence to mandates, driving the budgeting process, and carrying out due diligences where required

Work with Structuring and Credit Alternatives to improve overall balance sheet effeciency

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Mathematical Sciences or Actuarial Sciences

Experience

Professional with 3 to 5 years financial services experience

Prior experience in quantitative analysis and the interrogation of data, preferably in investments.

Experience working in a life insurer, with an understanding of assets and liabilities will be an advantage.

Programming and automation experiences are essential

Any experience that demonstrates the individual’s ability to take ownership

Knowledge and Job related skills

In depth understanding of economics and investment management.

In depth knowledge of investment landscape and financial environment.

Understanding of the drivers of investment returns (performance attribution)

Computer literate; Excel skills essential, VBA knowledge, other programming languages like C++, R or Python is essential.

Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, Microsoft Project optional.

Prior experience of systems like Bloomberg, Reuters, Risk and Performance Analysis systems would be an advantage but is not required.

Competencies

Pro-active individual not needing close supervision.

Ability to analyse, question and interrogate information.

Ability to plan work and deliver required work timeously.

Stress tolerance and willingness to take responsibility for allocated tasks.

Communication skills (verbal and written).

Good team worker.

Attention to detail.

Adaptable and inquisitive.

Leadership Skills

Resilience and Grit

Clear commitment to developing a career in investment or capital management

Desired Skills:

Python

Excel VBA

C++ Programming

R Programming

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Who we are

Liberty is a JSE listed financial services group that offers an extensive, market-leading range of products and services to help clients build and protect their wealth and lifestyle. Liberty is part of the Standard Bank Group.

Our purpose

Improving people’s lives by making their financial freedom possible.

Our vision

Transforming Liberty to be the trusted leader in South Africa and chosen markets by delivering superior value through exceptional client and adviser experiences.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Pension Fund

Funeral Plan

Learn more/Apply for this position