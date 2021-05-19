Server Developer

Work in an exciting, innovative environment where you build new stuff all the time!

Our client is looking for an Intermediate Server Developer with at least 5 years of experience. You will be required to write Restful web applications for an enterprise backend.

Requirements:

Intermediate Java and JavaEE developers preferred. (Golang, Rust, and Python developers will also be considered.)

Must be familiar with cloud deployments.

Experience with AWS essential

Must understand NoSQL databases (e.g. mongo, redis), messaging systems, etc.

Must be familiar with microservices

Must be able to work independently

Desired Skills:

server-side development

Restful Web Applications

backend

enterprise

Java

JavaEE

Golang

Rust

Python

Cloud deployments

AWS

NoSQL databases

MondoDB

Redis

messaging systems

microservices

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A relaxed working environment, but exciting innovative work in a progressive environment.

