Work in an exciting, innovative environment where you build new stuff all the time!
Our client is looking for an Intermediate Server Developer with at least 5 years of experience. You will be required to write Restful web applications for an enterprise backend.
Requirements:
- Intermediate Java and JavaEE developers preferred. (Golang, Rust, and Python developers will also be considered.)
- Must be familiar with cloud deployments.
- Experience with AWS essential
- Must understand NoSQL databases (e.g. mongo, redis), messaging systems, etc.
- Must be familiar with microservices
- Must be able to work independently
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A relaxed working environment, but exciting innovative work in a progressive environment.