Software Developer

Software Developers – Junior to Senior Management level positions available with a reputable employer in the Financial Services Industry, based in Bellville, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary qualification preferred

Minimum 2 years’ experience for Junior roles, minimum 3-5 years’ experience for Intermediate Developer roles and minimum 5 years’ for Senior Development roles required

C# Development experience required

Previous experience in a corporate company with a stable employment record essential

Angular, Bootstrap, JQuery, Azure knowledge and experience required

CRM client portal solution experience required

Android and Apple development experience required

PHP knowledge and experience preferred

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

