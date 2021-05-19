Spray Painter Assistant (contract)

May 19, 2021

Ensure the touch-up and final finish of components within the paint shop department as well as provide the necessary assistance and act as a absentee replacement to the spray painters

  • Grade 10 or Equivalent
  • Experience in a similar position within the automotive industry
  • Overhead Crane License (VERY IMPORTANT)

  • Code 10/14 License would be advantageous

  • Ensure that all surfaces (Tipper bodies, Chassis, Sub-frames, Wheels and small parts) is clean, dust-free, dirt-free and grease-free

  • Ensure that all name tag stickers are removed from surfaces before paint application

  • Ensure that all parts not being painted is covered with masking paper and masking tape and to remove masking paper and masking tape after spray paint process
  • Ensure to remove all defects in and on metal surfaces using an Orbital Sander and Sanding Paper
  • Ensure that Orbital Sanders are in working condition and to maintain it on a daily basis
  • Ensure to use body fillers to cover all dents and deep scratches in metal surfaces
  • Ensure that all metal joints (Tipper Bodies) are sealed with sealer
  • Ensure to apply primers to all bare metal surfaces before painting
  • Ensure that spray gun setting are set correctly to avoid creating paint defects
  • Ensure to mix paint to the correct specification.
  • Ensure to paint all small parts with a spray gun
  • Ensure to paint inaccessible areas with a paintbrush
  • Ensure to report all abnormalities or breakdowns to the Team Leader or Supervisor
  • Ensure to assist spray painters in all aspects as and when required

Desired Skills:

  • spray painting
  • prep work
  • cleaning of parts
  • priming

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 10

Learn more/Apply for this position