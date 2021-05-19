Spray Painter (contract)

Ensure the touch-up and final finish of components within the paint shop department.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 10 or Equivalent

Experience in a similar position within the automotive industry

Overhead Crane License (VERY IMPORTANT)

Code 10/14 License would be advantageous

Ensure that all surfaces (Tipper bodies, Chassis, Sub-frames, Wheels and small parts) is clean, dust-free, dirt-free and grease-free

Ensure that all name tag stickers are removed from surfaces before paint application

Ensure that all parts not being painted is covered with masking paper and masking tape and to remove masking paper and masking tape after spray paint process

Ensure to remove all defects in and on metal surfaces using an Orbital Sander and Sanding Paper

Ensure that Orbital Sanders are in working condition and to maintain it on a daily basis

Ensure to use body fillers to cover all dents and deep scratches in metal surfaces

Ensure that all metal joints (Tipper Bodies) are sealed with sealer

Ensure to apply primers to all bare metal surfaces before painting

Ensure that spray gun setting are set correctly to avoid creating paint defects

Ensure to mix paint to the correct specification.

Ensure to paint all small parts with a spray gun

Ensure to paint inaccessible areas with a paintbrush

Ensure to report all abnormalities or breakdowns to the Team Leader or Supervisor

Ensure to assist spray painters in all aspects as and when required

Ensure to clean all spray equipment with solvent

Ensure to inspect paintwork on all parts painted and repair any defects created in your station.