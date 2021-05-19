Spray Painter (contract)

Ensure the touch-up and final finish of components within the paint shop department.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 10 or Equivalent
- Experience in a similar position within the automotive industry
- Overhead Crane License (VERY IMPORTANT)
Code 10/14 License would be advantageous
Ensure that all surfaces (Tipper bodies, Chassis, Sub-frames, Wheels and small parts) is clean, dust-free, dirt-free and grease-free
- Ensure that all name tag stickers are removed from surfaces before paint application
- Ensure that all parts not being painted is covered with masking paper and masking tape and to remove masking paper and masking tape after spray paint process
- Ensure to remove all defects in and on metal surfaces using an Orbital Sander and Sanding Paper
- Ensure that Orbital Sanders are in working condition and to maintain it on a daily basis
- Ensure to use body fillers to cover all dents and deep scratches in metal surfaces
- Ensure that all metal joints (Tipper Bodies) are sealed with sealer
- Ensure to apply primers to all bare metal surfaces before painting
- Ensure that spray gun setting are set correctly to avoid creating paint defects
- Ensure to mix paint to the correct specification.
- Ensure to paint all small parts with a spray gun
- Ensure to paint inaccessible areas with a paintbrush
- Ensure to report all abnormalities or breakdowns to the Team Leader or Supervisor
- Ensure to assist spray painters in all aspects as and when required
- Ensure to clean all spray equipment with solvent
Ensure to inspect paintwork on all parts painted and repair any defects created in your station.
Ensure to clean all spray-painting equipment at the end of production to be used the next day
Desired Skills:
- Paint surfaces
- Industrial painting
- Body paint
- Spray painting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 10