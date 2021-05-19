Store Manager at Talenttac

Our client is looking for a Store Manager for one of their flagship stores in Sandton.

Ensure smooth running of store ,

, Meeting deadlines,

Visual Merchandising Meeting

Monthly Store Budget,

Budget, Managing deliveries,

Stock Count,

Admin and Banking.

Open and Close of Store ,

, Ensure well maintained Boutique,

Motivate Staff,

Recruit and Train Staff

Monitor Customer Service.

Uphold The Brand

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary qualification in retail, sales or marketing management would be beneficial

Grade 12 essential

