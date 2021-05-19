Store Manager at Talenttac

Our client is looking for a Store Manager for one of their flagship stores in Sandton.
- Ensure smooth running of store,
- Meeting deadlines,
- Visual Merchandising Meeting
- Monthly Store Budget,
- Managing deliveries,
- Stock Count,
- Admin and Banking.
- Open and Close of Store,
- Ensure well maintained Boutique,
- Motivate Staff,
- Recruit and Train Staff
- Monitor Customer Service.
- Uphold The Brand
Minimum Requirements
- Tertiary qualification in retail, sales or marketing management would be beneficial
- Grade 12 essential