Store Manager at Talenttac

May 19, 2021

Our client is looking for a Store Manager for one of their flagship stores in Sandton.

  • Ensure smooth running of store,
  • Meeting deadlines,
  • Visual Merchandising Meeting
  • Monthly Store Budget,
  • Managing deliveries,
  • Stock Count,
  • Admin and Banking.
  • Open and Close of Store,
  • Ensure well maintained Boutique,
  • Motivate Staff,
  • Recruit and Train Staff
  • Monitor Customer Service.
  • Uphold The Brand

Minimum Requirements

  • Tertiary qualification in retail, sales or marketing management would be beneficial
  • Grade 12 essential

