Strategic Clearing & ForwardingSales Executive at Ntice Search

Boasting over 120 years of business, this well-established Clearing and Forwarding company is looking for a Strategic Sales Executive for their Johannesburg branch. This company is a leading logistics company with high volumes and a stable environment. If you have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in the Clearing and Forwarding industry and are passionate about new business and making money, then this is the company for you. Offering an amazing package and uncapped commission, this company will set you up for financial freedom. Exceptional achievements and proof of commission is a high [URL Removed] main purpose of this role is to build a pipeline of lucrative prospective clients that, with the guidance and service from you, will sign up with the company for a long-lasting partnership that is both lucrative for our business as well as the customers. The focus will be on meeting your targets and driving new applications by successfully analysing the client’s needs and negotiating and closing the [URL Removed] and Responsibilities:

Prospect for New Business and develop a qualified pipeline of leads and convert to actual billings.

Ensure that sustainable clients are brought on board.

Analysis of sales related information and ability to translate the information to show benefits to client and company.

Maintaining client contractual data

Assist in tender/proposal production and delivery thereof.

Ensuring that required call rates are met as part of your KPI’s.

Updating our CRM system daily and weekly

Managing client’s DSO’s

Ensure required deadlines are met.

Must be able to perform monthly admin tasks pertaining to the sales department (reports, emails, CRM updates to name a few)

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a strategic sales role within the clearing and forwardingindustry.

A proven track record of successful, consistent sales over time.(no track records no interview)

Valid drivers’ licence

Own vehicle

Professional, organized and target driven.

Qualifications:

Matric (essential)

A tertiary qualification in sales and marketing or transport and logistics would be advantageous.

Computer packages

MS Office skills essential (Outlook, Work, Excel, PowerPoint)

Desired Skills:

Sales

Clearing & Forwarding

Learn more/Apply for this position