Tax Compliance Officer at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Industry and based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Tax Compliance Officer. Minimum of 3 years experience in similar role secures.

Main purpose of the position:

To ensure the correct and accurate completion Provisional Tax Returns and Income Tax Returns, as required by the South African Income Tax system.

Checking and capturing of Assessments. Uploading of supporting documents for all verifications.

Ensuring finalization of audits.

Follow-up on all payments and refunds of designated clients and drafting of accompanying letters.

Comparing all assessments with correct tax calculations and identifying differences.

Informing Tax Manager of any differences for possible objections.

Additional assessments to be investigated and communicated to Tax Manager to request for reasons and possibly object.

Requirements:

Matric with accountancy

Minimum of 3 years experience in similar role

Experience in completion of all returns and related tasks to the whole Income Tax process

MS Office/ Open Office/ Lotus

Excel

Tax Planner

Greatsoft

Responsibilities:

Generation of Provisional Tax Return lists from GreatSoft for designated clients

Ensure that all lists are given to relevant partner in advance to make notes

Assist with the calculation of provisional tax estimates, where required

Upon finalisation of all lists, ensure provisional tax letters are generated via eDocs and sent to client

Keeping track of all signed letters received back

Submission of all Provisional Tax Returns via GreatSoft upon receipt of signed letter. Ensure all provisional tax deadlines are met

Complete Income Tax returns, based on financial statements generated by the Audit and Bookkeeping Departments

Complete Income Tax returns, based on the necessary information obtained from clients, other than those for which financial statements have been prepared for by the Audit and Bookkeeping Departments

Attach all necessary documentary proof to the completed Income Tax returns, so as to eliminate unnecessary queries and revised assessments from SARS

Complete Income Tax returns, forward to PAs to arrange for clients signature, and lodge returns with SARS within the shortest possible turn around time, all other constraints considered, so as to ensure that submission deadlines are met

Deal with queries from SARS relating to Income Tax returns completed, at the discretion of the relevant partner

Monitor the submission of returns for the relevant partner(s) ensuring that returns which can be submitted are submitted timeouosly

Applications to SARS for registration of clients on eFiling, where required

Drafting of statements of assets and liabilities, capital reconciliations and tax computations

Calculating third and additional top-up payments when required

Ensuring finalisation of all verifications or audits

Follow-up on all payments and refunds due by/to designated clients on a list

Ensure all payment and refund letters are sent to clients timeously via eDocs

Checking assessments against original and correct tax calculations to identify differences

Informing Tax Manager of any differences for possible objections

Additional assessments to be identified and communicated to Tax Manager to request for reasons and possibly object

Controlling general administration of key duties and responsibilities and ensure all required functions are adhered to with relation to eFiling, GreatSoft and eDocs

Performing any other tasks, which may be reasonably expected

Skills:

Technical knowledge related to job, i.e. knowledge of South African Income Tax

Consistently complete Provisional Tax Returns and Income Tax Returns correctly and accurately

Effective organisation of daily tasks (time management, planning, administration and reporting skills, meeting deadlines)

Client focus internal and external (responding to client needs, service)

Problem solving

Team work is essential

Positive attitude

