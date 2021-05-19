Teachers at Drake International

Our client is a leading school group and pioneer of international education in China. With world class campuses in numerous locations from Shanghai to Shenzhen, they are seeking outstanding qualified teachers looking for their next career move. The schools have a truly international feel, with teaching staff sourced from around the globe.Salary: USD$57,780 starting salary, plus bonusRequirements:

Bachelor’s degree (in teachable subject for secondary teachers)

PGCE/PGDE or national equivalent

Qualified Teacher Status (QTS)

Newly qualified or experienced teachers are welcome

Native or Bilingual level English

Interest to move into international education in China

Roles are available for Primary and Secondary teachers, with QTS and native or bilingual English capabilities. The roles across various subject areas would suit newly qualified to experienced teachers with remuneration based on years of [URL Removed] schools offer:

A competitive salary

Relocation package

Medical cover for you and your family

Annual airfare allowance

Subsidised school fees

Options to work in various locations across China

The opportunity to progress quickly in schools that actively encourage and support professional development and further education.

Live in and explore one of the most beautiful destinations on earth – all while earning a generous salary package!

