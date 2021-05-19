Teachers (English Second Language) at Drake International

Our client is a leading school group and pioneer of international education in China. With world class campuses in locations from Shanghai to Shenzhen, they are seeking outstanding ESL teachers looking for their next career move. The schools have a truly international feel, with teaching staff sourced from around the globe. Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree

TESOL, TEFL, CELTA or equivalent qualifications or two years of ESL teaching experience or Bachelor’s degree in Education required

two years of ESL teaching experience Bachelor’s degree in Education required Native or Bilingual level English

Interest to move into international education in China

Roles are available for ESL teachers with TESOL, TEFL, CELTA or equivalent qualifications or two years of ESL teaching experience. Even newly qualified ESL teachers can confidently start their careers supported by experienced peers and [URL Removed] schools offer:

A competitive salary

Housing allowance

Relocation package

Medical cover for you and your family

Annual airfare allowance

Subsidised school fees

Options to work in various locations across China

The opportunity to progress quickly in schools that actively encourage and support professional development and further education.

Live in and explore one of the most beautiful destinations on earth – all while earning a generous salary package!

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position