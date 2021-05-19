Technical Lead / Applications Architect at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Technical Lead
Department: Dev 2
Location: Hillcrest
General:
Accountable to: Head of A.I
Direct reports: Yes
Purpose of the Role:
Become the driving force behind a cutting edge, enterprise wide microservices platform.
Roles and Responsibilities:
Lead a hardcore engineering team in the design and implementation of strategic, enterprise wide microservices based solutions. Bring your architectural, TDD, DevOps and innovation skills to the fore, evangelise and drive technology into the organisation. Champion microservices adoption within the organization.
Team Player, finisher, someone who takes pride in the final product.
The ideal candidate is a technologist able to lead and guide a team of highly skilled engineers in developing solutions that fully integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve complex business solutions. Candidate should have a holistic view of enterprise solutions, a solid background in agile and a flair for performance engineering, application development and security.
Knowledge and Experience:
- Relevant qualification
- 10 – 15 years solid experience showing a progression from development through to architecture.
- 5 years at a technical lead and/or architect level
- First and foremost a broad area of technical knowledge.
- Solid .Net, C# and Core experience.
- Strong understanding of microservice architecture
- Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic microservice based platforms
- Demonstrated knowledge of OAuth/HMAC/token-based authentication
- Solid Agile, DevOps, TDD
- Jira, Bamboo, Confluence, Bitbucket
- Show a passion for technology and interest in a wide variety of technologies ( Java, PHP, Python, Jython, JavaScript, React Native, Flutter, Appcelerator, Node.js, NGinX, REST, AngularJS, etc.)
- Docker, Kubernetes
- ELK, Redis, mongoDB, etc.
- Kafka, Spark, etc.
- Solid cloud – Azure, AWS, Google
- SaaS
Personal Characteristics:
- Conscious
- Vulnerable
- Courageous
- Emotional resilient
- Own it Do it Now