Technical Lead / Applications Architect at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Technical Lead

Department: Dev 2

Location: Hillcrest

General:

Accountable to: Head of A.I

Direct reports: Yes

Purpose of the Role:

Become the driving force behind a cutting edge, enterprise wide microservices platform.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Lead a hardcore engineering team in the design and implementation of strategic, enterprise wide microservices based solutions. Bring your architectural, TDD, DevOps and innovation skills to the fore, evangelise and drive technology into the organisation. Champion microservices adoption within the organization.

Team Player, finisher, someone who takes pride in the final product.

The ideal candidate is a technologist able to lead and guide a team of highly skilled engineers in developing solutions that fully integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve complex business solutions. Candidate should have a holistic view of enterprise solutions, a solid background in agile and a flair for performance engineering, application development and security.

Knowledge and Experience:

Relevant qualification

10 – 15 years solid experience showing a progression from development through to architecture.

5 years at a technical lead and/or architect level

First and foremost a broad area of technical knowledge.

Solid .Net, C# and Core experience.

Strong understanding of microservice architecture

Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic microservice based platforms

Demonstrated knowledge of OAuth/HMAC/token-based authentication

Solid Agile, DevOps, TDD

Jira, Bamboo, Confluence, Bitbucket

Show a passion for technology and interest in a wide variety of technologies ( Java, PHP, Python, Jython, JavaScript, React Native, Flutter, Appcelerator, Node.js, NGinX, REST, AngularJS, etc.)

Docker, Kubernetes

ELK, Redis, mongoDB, etc.

Kafka, Spark, etc.

Solid cloud – Azure, AWS, Google

SaaS

Personal Characteristics:

Conscious

Vulnerable

Courageous

Emotional resilient

Own it Do it Now

