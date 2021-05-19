Territory Manager at The Unlimited Group

May 19, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Territory Manager: Distribution

Department: Distribution

Location: Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: Head of Distribution

Direct reports: Nil

Purpose of the Role :

To organize, manage and to maximise the limited Persal sites.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design and manage a Territory system.
  • Identify insights to manage the sales resource.
  • Track and monitor the performance of the sales team and feedback to the relevant business owners and the business.
  • Maintain and maximise efficiencies (territory access, presentations and conversion percentages)
  • Responsible to grow and manage the decision maker database (School Prinicples, Station Commanders, etc.)
  • Building relationships with business owners and coordinators. Co-create solutions and give feedback to business owners.

Knowledge, Experience & Skill :

  • Minimum of 5 years working experience
  • Experience with virtual systems and analytics
  • Systemized way of thinking
  • Excellent Excel experience
  • Sharp with numbers and get insights from the data
  • Good relationship and communication skills
  • Ability to manage multiple territories nationally

Personal Characteristics:

  • Conscious
  • Vulnerable
  • Courageous
  • Emotionally Resilient
  • Own it Do it Now
  • Forward thinking
  • Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development
  • Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries
  • Confident – someone who can hold their own with senior leadership and be resilient in a demanding environment
  • Very hands-on approach
  • Self-generating
  • Self-motivated
  • Very confident
  • Insightful
  • Big Picture Thinker

