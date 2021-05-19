Territory Manager at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Territory Manager: Distribution

Department: Distribution

Location: Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: Head of Distribution

Direct reports: Nil

Purpose of the Role :

To organize, manage and to maximise the limited Persal sites.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and manage a Territory system.

Identify insights to manage the sales resource.

Track and monitor the performance of the sales team and feedback to the relevant business owners and the business.

Maintain and maximise efficiencies (territory access, presentations and conversion percentages)

Responsible to grow and manage the decision maker database (School Prinicples, Station Commanders, etc.)

Building relationships with business owners and coordinators. Co-create solutions and give feedback to business owners.

Knowledge, Experience & Skill :

Minimum of 5 years working experience

Experience with virtual systems and analytics

Systemized way of thinking

Excellent Excel experience

Sharp with numbers and get insights from the data

Good relationship and communication skills

Ability to manage multiple territories nationally

Personal Characteristics:

Conscious

Vulnerable

Courageous

Emotionally Resilient

Own it Do it Now

Forward thinking

Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development

Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries

Confident – someone who can hold their own with senior leadership and be resilient in a demanding environment

Very hands-on approach

Self-generating

Self-motivated

Very confident

Insightful

Big Picture Thinker

