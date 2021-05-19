Territory Manager at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Territory Manager: Distribution
Department: Distribution
Location: Hillcrest, Durban
General
Accountable to: Head of Distribution
Direct reports: Nil
Purpose of the Role :
To organize, manage and to maximise the limited Persal sites.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design and manage a Territory system.
- Identify insights to manage the sales resource.
- Track and monitor the performance of the sales team and feedback to the relevant business owners and the business.
- Maintain and maximise efficiencies (territory access, presentations and conversion percentages)
- Responsible to grow and manage the decision maker database (School Prinicples, Station Commanders, etc.)
- Building relationships with business owners and coordinators. Co-create solutions and give feedback to business owners.
Knowledge, Experience & Skill :
- Minimum of 5 years working experience
- Experience with virtual systems and analytics
- Systemized way of thinking
- Excellent Excel experience
- Sharp with numbers and get insights from the data
- Good relationship and communication skills
- Ability to manage multiple territories nationally
Personal Characteristics:
- Conscious
- Vulnerable
- Courageous
- Emotionally Resilient
- Own it Do it Now
- Forward thinking
- Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development
- Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries
- Confident – someone who can hold their own with senior leadership and be resilient in a demanding environment
- Very hands-on approach
- Self-generating
- Self-motivated
- Very confident
- Insightful
- Big Picture Thinker