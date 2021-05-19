WAN Network Engineer

We are currently looking for a few Network WAN Engineers to join our Cape Town based team. The positions will start out as contract positions. If you are interested in getting involved in a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (Stellenbosch)

Level: Intermediate

Initial 6 month contract

– Network WAN engineers with about 4+ years experience

– Link configurations

– Its an SD WAN Solution that runs on Citrix, you need to find the last mile link, troubleshoot it with the vendors, etc.

– Experience with Citrix is a huge bonus, but not a must have

