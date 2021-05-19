Workforce Planner

My Client based in Kensington, JHB is looking for a Workforce Planner to manage their Customer Services Agents. This is a contract position.

You must have Live Chat experince

Must have worked as a Workforce Planner for more than 2 years

Must have online/ retail/ customer services experience on calls and EMAIL

Must be immediately available, this is a 3 month contract and could be extended on a month to month basis

Must be available to start 1st June 2021

To deliver effective & accurate reports detailing key performance indicators and commentary relating to workforce and shift performance, identifying the proposed and actual shift efficiency factors and clearly stating all assumptions applied.

To produce all reports

To identify and pro-actively manage changes to the shift patterns to deliver improved customer service, working as team with Operations, facilitate smooth communication and transition, maintaining and communicating a formal historic record of the changes and their impact

To constantly monitor and propose effective shift patterns to match business requirements, optimising performance of all consultants and maximising customer satisfaction.

To prepare for and attend reviews and appraisals, taking responsibility for self-development and training.

Maximise functionality of contact centre through giving advice and recommendations to the contact centre team.

Quality Assurance: Ensure consultant calls are evaluated and managed according the required SLA

Learn more/Apply for this position