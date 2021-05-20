Accountant

May 20, 2021

This is a non-profit organisiation working within the human rights sector in projects on a number of continents, but the financial administrative office is based in Century [URL Removed] is a small office and at present is looking to appoint an Accountant who will report to the Financial Manager.
Ideally the successful candidate will have the following :-

  • B.Com Degree and at least 3 years’ work experience in a similar financial accounting role together with relevant financial education required
  • Proficient with Quickbooks online.
  • Strong attention to detail and an ability to process accounts accurately.
  • Intermediate Excel skills preferred .
  • Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple tasks on tight timelines

Your duties will include :-

  • Posting and processing journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded.
  • Preparing monthly balance sheets, income statements and other financial statements.
  • Reconcile bank account and credit cards by gathering and balancing information.
  • Accounts payable.
  • Monthly payroll preparation document control assistance.
  • Employee Onboarding & Offboarding document control assistance.
  • General Ledger Reconciliation.
  • Assist with Audit Preparation.
  • Operations Funds Spreadsheet management, transaction capturing.
  • Cash Count checks.
  • Assist the Project Staff Compliment with guidance, queries, and/or resolving issues with their accounting and administrative requirements.
  • Petty cash capturing and counts with Financial Manager.
  • Assist the Financial Manager where required.
  • Utilize accounting applications to extract information and reports (and if necessary, input transactions relevant to a particular responsibility of the incumbent).
  • Maintain company accounting controls.
  • Other adhoc tasks.

If you meet this set of required accounting requirements, please send your CV together with
your CURRENT OR RECENT SALARY LEVEL. Please be aware that this is a Non-profit oorganisation which is donor funded and therefore does not pay commercial salaries and benefits.
CV and Salary information should be emailed to Pat Stewart of Anchor Executive Recruitment on [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Strong accounting knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

