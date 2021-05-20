This is a non-profit organisiation working within the human rights sector in projects on a number of continents, but the financial administrative office is based in Century [URL Removed] is a small office and at present is looking to appoint an Accountant who will report to the Financial Manager.
Ideally the successful candidate will have the following :-
- B.Com Degree and at least 3 years’ work experience in a similar financial accounting role together with relevant financial education required
- Proficient with Quickbooks online.
- Strong attention to detail and an ability to process accounts accurately.
- Intermediate Excel skills preferred .
- Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple tasks on tight timelines
Your duties will include :-
- Posting and processing journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded.
- Preparing monthly balance sheets, income statements and other financial statements.
- Reconcile bank account and credit cards by gathering and balancing information.
- Accounts payable.
- Monthly payroll preparation document control assistance.
- Employee Onboarding & Offboarding document control assistance.
- General Ledger Reconciliation.
- Assist with Audit Preparation.
- Operations Funds Spreadsheet management, transaction capturing.
- Cash Count checks.
- Assist the Project Staff Compliment with guidance, queries, and/or resolving issues with their accounting and administrative requirements.
- Petty cash capturing and counts with Financial Manager.
- Assist the Financial Manager where required.
- Utilize accounting applications to extract information and reports (and if necessary, input transactions relevant to a particular responsibility of the incumbent).
- Maintain company accounting controls.
- Other adhoc tasks.
If you meet this set of required accounting requirements, please send your CV together with
your CURRENT OR RECENT SALARY LEVEL. Please be aware that this is a Non-profit oorganisation which is donor funded and therefore does not pay commercial salaries and benefits.
CV and Salary information should be emailed to Pat Stewart of Anchor Executive Recruitment on [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Strong accounting knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree