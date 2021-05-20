REMUNERATION:
- Basic Salary R20 000 – R25 000 pm
REQUIREMENTS:
- Degree in accounting or finance
- At least 2 – 5 years experience as Accounts Payable Supervisor
DUTIES:
- Maintaining accurate records regarding payments of suppliers
- Processing payments for clients
- Hiring, training, motivating, and evaluating accounts payable staff members
- Overseeing routine department activities, reconciliation of creditors payments, to ensure that they are completed accurately and on time
- Compiling, analyzing, and reporting financial information to management and government agencies
- Developing, implementing, improving, and enforcing budgets, policies, and department controls to increase accuracy and efficiency
Desired Skills:
- Strong time and people management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree