Apartments Coordinator (Hospitality) at O’Brien Recruitment

- Marketing and social media skills
- Good communication skills
- Well presented
- Successful candidates will be required to work after hours and on weekends for after hours check ins and emergencies.
- Online hotel booking system experience
- Experience in managing people
- Drivers license a must
- Manage all apartment bookings (long and short term), through digital channels and agents.
- execute booking requests.
- screening / vetting of potential tenants.
- facilitation and execution of guest arrival procedures.
- engaging with potential tenants and attending with queries
- managing reviews.
- Oversee in-house cleaning and laundry functions and manage cleaning teams.
- Quality control and ensuring apartments are ready for check ins.
- Marketing of apartments on all appropriate platforms (Air BnB, [URL Removed] etc. & platforms of prominent estate agents).
- Engaging with estate agents / brokers re advertising and online presence.
- Exchange of information and providing content to online platforms / estate agents.
- Updating of digital promotional material.
- Collaborating with service providers.
- Procurement of inventory & equipment for apartments.
- General office administration
- Procurement of office supplies and consumables