Apartments Coordinator (Hospitality) at O’Brien Recruitment

May 20, 2021

  • Marketing and social media skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Well presented
  • Successful candidates will be required to work after hours and on weekends for after hours check ins and emergencies.
  • Online hotel booking system experience
  • Experience in managing people
  • Drivers license a must
  • Manage all apartment bookings (long and short term), through digital channels and agents.
  • execute booking requests.
  • screening / vetting of potential tenants.
  • facilitation and execution of guest arrival procedures.
  • engaging with potential tenants and attending with queries
  • managing reviews.
  • Oversee in-house cleaning and laundry functions and manage cleaning teams.
  • Quality control and ensuring apartments are ready for check ins.
  • Marketing of apartments on all appropriate platforms (Air BnB, [URL Removed] etc. & platforms of prominent estate agents).
  • Engaging with estate agents / brokers re advertising and online presence.
  • Exchange of information and providing content to online platforms / estate agents.
  • Updating of digital promotional material.
  • Collaborating with service providers.
  • Procurement of inventory & equipment for apartments.
  • General office administration
  • Procurement of office supplies and consumables

