Assistant Bookkeeper

Our client in the Construction industry in East London, is requiring an Assistant Bookkeeper to join their team. Duties will include but not be limited to:- Creditors Month-end reconciliations Daily capturing of the cashbook Raising of invoices to customers when required Inventory reconciliations General admin work. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Tertiary qualification advantageous Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in a similar position Proficient in MS Excel. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Creditors

Month-end reconciliations

Daily capturing of the cashbook

Raising of invoices to customers when required

Inventory reconciliations

General admin work

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Bookkeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

