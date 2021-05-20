Assistant Bookkeeper

May 20, 2021

Our client in the Construction industry in East London, is requiring an Assistant Bookkeeper to join their team. Duties will include but not be limited to:- Creditors Month-end reconciliations Daily capturing of the cashbook Raising of invoices to customers when required Inventory reconciliations General admin work. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Tertiary qualification advantageous Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in a similar position Proficient in MS Excel. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Creditors
  • Month-end reconciliations
  • Daily capturing of the cashbook
  • Raising of invoices to customers when required
  • Inventory reconciliations
  • General admin work

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Bookkeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

