Our client in the Construction industry in East London, is requiring an Assistant Bookkeeper to join their team. Duties will include but not be limited to:- Creditors Month-end reconciliations Daily capturing of the cashbook Raising of invoices to customers when required Inventory reconciliations General admin work. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Tertiary qualification advantageous Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in a similar position Proficient in MS Excel. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Creditors
- Month-end reconciliations
- Daily capturing of the cashbook
- Raising of invoices to customers when required
- Inventory reconciliations
- General admin work
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Bookkeeping
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma