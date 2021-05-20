Assistant Inbound Manager (Warehousing Logistics)

May 20, 2021

Assistant Inbound manager:

  • monitors & tracks receipt, storage, and issue of materials and products.
  • plans & maintains warehouse, investigates issues related to delivery/ rejections/ etc.
  • ensures preparedness of facility for audits, and coordinates materials movements within internal & external stakeholders.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelors/BTec in Commerce / Supply chain / Industrial Engineering
  • Good analytical working experience or subjects related to the degree.

Experience:

  • 5+ years of leadership experience in a comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees
  • SAP (EWM) highly advantageous
  • Minimum working experience of two (2) years pharma or food industry experience preferred.
  • Sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and/or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems.
  • Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors

Desired Skills:

  • SAP EWM
  • Warehousing operations
  • inbound operations
  • fmcg
  • OHS Act
  • ISO standards

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

International giant in the development and manufacturing of more than 200 generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used in making finished drugs.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Corporate company benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position