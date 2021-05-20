Assistant Inbound Manager (Warehousing Logistics)

Assistant Inbound manager:

monitors & tracks receipt, storage, and issue of materials and products.

plans & maintains warehouse, investigates issues related to delivery/ rejections/ etc.

ensures preparedness of facility for audits, and coordinates materials movements within internal & external stakeholders.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelors/BTec in Commerce / Supply chain / Industrial Engineering

Good analytical working experience or subjects related to the degree.

Experience:

5+ years of leadership experience in a comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees

SAP (EWM) highly advantageous

Minimum working experience of two (2) years pharma or food industry experience preferred.

Sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and/or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices.

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems.

Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors

Desired Skills:

SAP EWM

Warehousing operations

inbound operations

fmcg

OHS Act

ISO standards

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

International giant in the development and manufacturing of more than 200 generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used in making finished drugs.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Corporate company benefits

