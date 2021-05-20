BI Developer at Osiris Trading

We are looking for a Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge.

The candidate is required to have full Microsoft BI stack experience (SSRS, SSIS). We are looking for someone who is excited about learning new technologies and applying the best of breed technology to provide systems which deliver operational efficiency.

If you enjoy thinking creatively about how to use technology to solve business problems and enjoy working in a fast-paced, small team environment, this could be the job for you.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Development, implementation and support of the company data requirements

Creating and maintaining stored procedures, reports, Power BI dashboards

Create complex queries on large data sets for manipulation

Compile ad-hoc reports as required

Define and follow best practices, methods, standards and processes

Quick and impactful data analysis

Design and implement relational and/or multi-dimensional data models

Data Visualization

Develop Machine Learning solutions

Ability to translate and present applications or solutions in an understandable and end-user friendly manner

Able to prioritize and execute tasks in a fast-paced environment

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Computer Science or similar

4 years’ + SQL Server experience

Experience with SQL Platform

Experience in SSRS and Power BI

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Knowledge of the Analysis Services platform

Knowledge of Data Visualisation tools

Must have demonstrated skills in the Microsoft SQL Server 2008R2/2012 suite including:

SQL Server Relational Database Management System

Proven T-SQL development skills

Strong coding, troubleshooting, and debugging skills

Strict attention to detail

Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment as well as independently when required

Proven capabilities to research and understand new technologies and analyse introduction of such technologies into a solution

Ability to work in a fast-paced working environment

Excellent communication

Excellent problem solving skills

Desired Skills:

MS SQL Server

SSIS

SSRS

Power BI

T-SQL

About The Employer:

The code is with us. With each new day comes an opportunity to expand on the knowledge of our craft: staying with the current and keeping on-trend is second nature to our developers and creatives. We’re ever-curious creatures who dive deep to get the best results, relishing the chance to try out new and exciting things.

Besides our very own mini penalty shootout, putting green and cricket pitch smack bang in the middle of our office, we have a very special canteen area where we enjoy company-subsidised meals, barista-crafted coffee and FIFA console gaming, foosball and special themed employee get-togethers. Employee wellness, balance and motivation go hand-in-hand with our work hard ethos making Osiris a place like no other!

Driven by the thrill of Sports, we are home to a community of talented and innovative teams. We share the thrill of the industry we are in, operating as fans with consumers in every game and fueling the conversation – no matter how big or small this week’s match line-up looks.

The sporting world is pure magic where anything can happen so when it comes to bringing consumers the best entertainment, we believe anything and everything is possible and we will make it happen!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Vitality

Flexitime

Subsidised Meals

Study Benefits

Parking

