Bookkeeper / Accounts assistant

Debt collection / credit control / customer liaison

Checking credit applications for new customer accounts

Collect and follow up on customer amounts outstanding

Sending out customer statements at month-end

Sending out copy invoices, POD etc. As per customer requests

Debtors reconciliations

Ensure customer profile info is kept updated

Pastel Partner Accounting:

General ledger reconciliations including Bank reconciliations

Assist with Cashbook processing on Pastel

Petty cash

Process creditors and prepare reconciliations at month-end

Invoicing function and maintaining of sales files

Purchase orders

Costing and Booking in stock on pastel on overseas shipments

Overseas Creditors recons and payment pack preparation

Maintain shipping Files on server and file documents

Stock journals and adjustments

Recon VAT and PAYE submissions

General

General / Ad-hoc Office duties

