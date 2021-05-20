Bookkeeper / Accounts assistant

Debt collection / credit control / customer liaison
Checking credit applications for new customer accounts
Collect and follow up on customer amounts outstanding
Sending out customer statements at month-end
Sending out copy invoices, POD etc. As per customer requests
Debtors reconciliations
Ensure customer profile info is kept updated
Pastel Partner Accounting:
General ledger reconciliations including Bank reconciliations
Assist with Cashbook processing on Pastel
Petty cash
Process creditors and prepare reconciliations at month-end
Invoicing function and maintaining of sales files
Purchase orders
Costing and Booking in stock on pastel on overseas shipments
Overseas Creditors recons and payment pack preparation
Maintain shipping Files on server and file documents
Stock journals and adjustments
Recon VAT and PAYE submissions
General
General / Ad-hoc Office duties