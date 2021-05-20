Branch Manager at Liberty

Role Title: Experienced Branch Manager ( Insurance Sales )
Division: Liberty@Work
Location: Groblersdal
Closing date: 28/05/2021
Key responsibilities
- To plan, manage and monitor the implementation of branch management activities and processes in order to deliver on approved operational plans in an effective and efficient manner
- To drive the growth and performance strategies for the region through demonstrating effective sales life cycle management technical competencies
Qualifications
- R.E
- 120 FAIS credits
- An industry related tertiary level qualification – is an added advantage
Experience
- Minimum of 4-5 years in a similar role/environment
- Financial services sector experience -in the long-term insurance sector .
- Some level of understanding of the Emerging Consumer markets and the challenges / opportunities therein
- Having recruited , coached and developed a team of validating financial advisers
Job Related Skills/Knowledge
- Develop market position through the identification of target markets and key worksites , building relationships and negotiating with key stakeholders
- Manage business retention through the application of various sales techniques such as rate negotiations, product comparisons and changing perceptions
- Report on progress against operational plans, highlight risks and make adjustments
- Implement processes which build service delivery excellence according to TCF principles & encourage others to provide exceptional customer service
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Implement people resource planning in line with delivery and performance objectives, on budget and in partnership with specialised areas.
Manage teams within the context of defined processes, set required performance parameters and act as technical coach where required.
- To apply for a career that is rewarding – kindly ensure your skills and experience meet the inherent requirement of the role before you apply. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an initial telephonic interview. Should you be successful in this first round, you will then be invited to join us for a technical and competency-based interview. We also administer psychometrics as part of our selection process. Should you not receive feedback from the Talent Acquisition team within 2 weeks of submitting your initial application – please kindly consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- People Skills
- Sales Support
- Managing team sales
- Coaching And Mentoring
- Development
- Strategic Planning
- Leadership/Management Skills
- Risk Management
- Insurance Sales
- Field Sales
About The Employer:
Who we are
Liberty is a JSE listed financial services group that offers an extensive, market-leading range of products and services to help clients build and protect their wealth and lifestyle. Liberty is part of the Standard Bank Group.
Our purpose
Improving people’s lives by making their financial freedom possible.
Our vision
Transforming Liberty to be the trusted leader in South Africa and chosen markets by delivering superior value through exceptional client and adviser experiences.
