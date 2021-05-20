Branch Manager at Liberty

Role Title: Experienced Branch Manager ( Insurance Sales )

Division: Liberty@Work

Location: Kimberley

Closing date: 28/05/2021

Key responsibilities

To plan, manage and monitor the implementation of branch management activities and processes in order to deliver on approved operational plans in an effective and efficient manner

To drive the growth and performance strategies for the region through demonstrating effective sales life cycle management technical competencies

Qualifications

R.E

120 FAIS credits

An industry related tertiary level qualification – is an added advantage

Experience

Minimum of 4-5 years in a similar role/environment

Financial services sector experience -in the long-term insurance sector .

Some level of understanding of the Emerging Consumer markets and the challenges / opportunities therein

Having recruited , coached and developed a team of validating financial advisers

Job Related Skills/Knowledge

Develop market position through the identification of target markets and key worksites , building relationships and negotiating with key stakeholders

Manage business retention through the application of various sales techniques such as rate negotiations, product comparisons and changing perceptions

Report on progress against operational plans, highlight risks and make adjustments

Implement processes which build service delivery excellence according to TCF principles & encourage others to provide exceptional customer service

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Implement people resource planning in line with delivery and performance objectives, on budget and in partnership with specialised areas.

Manage teams within the context of defined processes, set required performance parameters and act as technical coach where [URL Removed] Recruitment Process

To apply for a career that is rewarding – kindly ensure your skills and experience meet the inherent requirement of the role before you apply. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an initial telephonic interview. Should you be successful in this first round, you will then be invited to join us for a technical and competency-based interview. We also administer psychometrics as part of our selection process. Should you not receive feedback from the Talent Acquisition team within 2 weeks of submitting your initial application – please kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Our recruitment Process

To apply for a career that is rewarding – kindly ensure your skills and experience meet the inherent requirement of the role before you apply. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an initial telephonic interview. Should you be successful in this first round, you will then be invited to join us for a technical and competency-based interview. We also administer psychometrics as part of our selection process. Should you not receive feedback from the Talent Acquisition team within 2 weeks of submitting your initial application – please kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

People Skills

Sales Support

Managing team sales

Coaching And Mentoring

Development

Strategic Planning

Leadership/Management Skills

Risk Management

Insurance Sales

Field Sales

About The Employer:

Who we are

Liberty is a JSE listed financial services group that offers an extensive, market-leading range of products and services to help clients build and protect their wealth and lifestyle. Liberty is part of the Standard Bank Group.

Our purpose

Improving people’s lives by making their financial freedom possible.

Our vision

Transforming Liberty to be the trusted leader in South Africa and chosen markets by delivering superior value through exceptional client and adviser experiences.

Our Recruitment Process

To apply for a career that is rewarding – kindly ensure your skills and experience meet the inherent requirement of the role before you apply. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an initial telephonic interview. Should you be successful in this first round, you will then be invited to join us for a technical and competency-based interview. We also administer psychometrics as part of our selection process. Should you not receive feedback from the Talent Acquisition team within 2 weeks of submitting your initial application – please kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position