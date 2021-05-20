Business Analyst

May 20, 2021

Duties Overview:

  • Collaborate with internal and external Stakeholders to analyse, determine and recomend solutions to address complex business problems.
  • Conduct business analysis and identify business needs to the ICT team
  • Ensure continuous improvement in SDLC processes
  • Review test plans
  • Project execution
  • Client management

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant Tertiary qualification
  • Relevant Certifications in Business Analysis
  • 5 Years experience in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis
  • 5 Years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration)
  • Knowledge of the latest Business Analysis practices
  • Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc

Other Experience Requirements:

  • API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components
  • Security design principles
  • SQL
  • Azure DevOps Services
  • Mobile applications
  • Microservices architecture
  • BABOK

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • SQL
  • BABOK
  • Azure
  • API
  • COBIT
  • mobile infrastructure
  • Business Analysis
  • Project Management
  • Integration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

2 Year Fixed-Term Contract opportunity available in Cape Town for an experienced IT Business Analyst. Experience in ITIL and testing essential

