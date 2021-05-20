Duties Overview:
- Collaborate with internal and external Stakeholders to analyse, determine and recomend solutions to address complex business problems.
- Conduct business analysis and identify business needs to the ICT team
- Ensure continuous improvement in SDLC processes
- Review test plans
- Project execution
- Client management
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant Tertiary qualification
- Relevant Certifications in Business Analysis
- 5 Years experience in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis
- 5 Years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration)
- Knowledge of the latest Business Analysis practices
- Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc
Other Experience Requirements:
- API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components
- Security design principles
- SQL
- Azure DevOps Services
- Mobile applications
- Microservices architecture
- BABOK
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- SQL
- BABOK
- Azure
- API
- COBIT
- mobile infrastructure
- Business Analysis
- Project Management
- Integration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
About The Employer:
2 Year Fixed-Term Contract opportunity available in Cape Town for an experienced IT Business Analyst. Experience in ITIL and testing essential