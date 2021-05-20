Business Analyst

Duties Overview:

Collaborate with internal and external Stakeholders to analyse, determine and recomend solutions to address complex business problems.

Conduct business analysis and identify business needs to the ICT team

Ensure continuous improvement in SDLC processes

Review test plans

Project execution

Client management

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant Tertiary qualification

Relevant Certifications in Business Analysis

5 Years experience in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis

5 Years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration)

Knowledge of the latest Business Analysis practices

Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc

Other Experience Requirements:

API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components

Security design principles

SQL

Azure DevOps Services

Mobile applications

Microservices architecture

BABOK

Desired Skills:

ITIL

SQL

BABOK

Azure

API

COBIT

mobile infrastructure

Business Analysis

Project Management

Integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

2 Year Fixed-Term Contract opportunity available in Cape Town for an experienced IT Business Analyst. Experience in ITIL and testing essential

