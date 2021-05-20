Business Development Manager at Ntice Search

BUSINESS DEVELOPER JOB DESCRIPTION – JHBMy client, an international investment and trading company with an interest in the industrial minerals, chemicals, agriculture, and fertilizer markets, is currently recruiting for a Business Development Manager to join their team in Johannesburg. They have headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, and corporate offices in South Africa, Turkey, and Tunisia. They trade agricultural commodities throughout the SADC region. In addition to SAFEX listed grains, they also specialize in industry by-products such as, bran, and oilcake. As a part of the division’s activity, they have an extensive portfolio that includes the trading of seeds, fertilizers and agricultural equipment in Africa. Agricultural products include fertilizers, seeds, plant protection products and agricultural equipment.They are currently searching for an English-Speaking Business Development Manager who has at least 3 years’ experience in the Food & Agri business. The candidate must have strong familiarity with the Food & Agribusiness business landscape, networking organizations, and business community. In addition, an understanding of the Agri Business domain, tends challenges and opportunities is required. A strong existing network of senior business relationships that can be leveraged for business development would be a distinct advantage. The candidate should have a knowledge of international trading and have a good knowledge of markets on the African continent and the Middle East. The candidate will also need to be competent in contract negotiation and preparation between stakeholders.the PURPOSE OF THE roleYou will be responsible for creating a pipeline of new business opportunities in the Food & Agri sectors, responsible for sales, strategy, and growth in the division in the territory. The overall role is to improve market position in Africa and achieve financial growth. To assist in achieving long-term organizational strategic goals by finding new customers, converting them into clients or partners and building and maintaining key relationships, thereby maximizing revenue for the organization.DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIESProspecting and Research

Prospect for new local and international clients to ensure a robust pipeline of opportunities

Create a business plan for new opportunities and complete a feasibility study

Gain insight into the client’s concerns and objectives. Develop proposals, pitches and presentations that speak to the client’s needs

Identify the decision makers within the potential client’s organization and facilitate introductions between executives and the clients’ or partners’ executives

Visit and meet potential partners

Identify opportunities for campaigns, services, and distribution channels that will lead to an increase in sales

Negotiation and preparation of contracts between stakeholders

CRM and Reporting

Anticipate the market and your clients’ needs, concerns and strategies

Work with the team to ensure that prerequisites (like prequalification or getting on a vendor list) are fulfilled within a timely manner

Facilitate and participate in internal and external client debriefs

Submit weekly progress reports, forecasts and sales target reports

Track and record activity on accounts and help to close deals to meet these targets

Product Development

Keep abreast of developments in the industry by conducting research and attending industry functions such as Webinars, events and conferences and provide feedback and information on market trends, new products and client expectations

Present and consult with mid and senior level management on business trends with a view to developing new services, products, and distribution channels

