Business Intelligence Analyst Developer at Ntice Search

Our Client, a well-known insurance provider, has a vacancy for a Business Intelligence Analyst Developer in the ICT DepartmentResponsibilities Include:

Performing detailed analysis of source system data and model that data in Qlikview / Qlik Sense.

Designing, developing, and testing Qlikview / Qlik Sense scripts to import data from multiple source systems.

Developing, enhancing, re-engineering, maintaining and supporting Qlikview / Qlik Sense applications to meet customer requirements.

Effectively visualizing data in Qlikview / Qlik Sense applications (dashboards) to address business questions.

Design Business Intelligence delivery approaches using Dashboards, Alerts, Queries, Reports, etc.

Ensuring that the Qlikview / Qlik Sense applications and server processes continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner.

Extracting, transforming and loading (ETL) data from multiple sources into Qlikview / Qlik Sense applications.

Ability to adhere to both Waterfall and Agile software development methodologies.

Monitoring and maintenance of all components that make up the Qlikview / Qlik Sense platform, including databases, software, user applications and hardware design.

Driving the adoption of standards and governance to ensure their Qlikview / Qlik Sense platform remains stable, reliable, and secure for all users.

Participating in a collaborative work environment, across both ICT and the business.

Interacting frequently with business owners/stakeholders to gather requirements and business data rules for new development projects and assist in defect resolution during testing, etc.

Analyze and document business processes to create functional specifications, and translate requirements into feasible technical specifications that fulfil the end-user requirements and align to business data strategies.

Document and communicate technical specifications to ensure that proper and optimized techniques, queries, data standards and final deliverables are understood and incorporated into data and analytics processes.

Understanding of Big Data concepts.

Provide training and documentation for supported applications.

Assist developers and DBA’s with troubleshooting and offer suggestions for development improvements.

Automation of data mining / retrieval, as appropriate.

Provide operational support, bug fixes and performance enhancements as part of providing support to Qlikview / Qlik Sense applications in the production environment.

Analyze alternate States and What-if-Analysis to provide custom functionality in Qlikview / Qlik Sense applications and offer hands-on experience on Set Analysis and Link table

RequirementsQualification:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer / Management Information Systems, or a related degree

Relevant Qlikview / Qlik Sense certifications

Experience:

Minimum 5 years solid experience with Business Intelligence modelling and development in Qlikview / Qlik Sense dashboarding and reporting.

Minimum 2 years SQL experience.

Experience in developing and architecting Qlikview / Qlik Sense solutions in an enterprise environment.

Experience in sourcing data from disparate systems with a good understanding of their data models and ETL processes.

Extensive experience with database systems and data modelling.

Experience administering Qlikview / Qlik Sense applications in Access Point / Sense hub, utilizing admin tools to manage system parameters, bookmarks and shared files.

Experience with Qlik Sense Visualization Extensions, Mashups, APIs, Web Integration required.

Experience with Set Analysis, Section Access, Functions (Date, Time, Keep, Join, Mapping, String and input fields), Parameters, Alternate States, Chart Box (Drill down, Drill up and Cyclic grouping), List, Table Box, Master Calendar and Data Island.

Experience with QVD / QVW capacity plans and estimates.

Hands-on professional with thorough knowledge of scripting and data source integration.

Scripting experience for e.g. JavaScript, C# or VB scripting.

Well versed in deployment methodologies and processes utilizing Qlikview / Qlik Sense Publisher / Scheduler.

Previous experience in Nprinting would be advantageous.

Experience with Natural would be an advantage.

Knowledge and experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS advantageous.

Knowledge on data warehousing concepts like Star schema, Snowflake scheme, Dimension and Fact tables.

Relevant working knowledge and experience in the insurance industry.

Proven experience / knowledge with Waterfall and Agile development methodologies

