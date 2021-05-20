Business Intelligence Team Lead at O’Brien Recruitment

A new and exciting opportunity is available for a Business Intelligence (BI) Team Lead to join the team based in Cape Town.The purpose of this position is to manage the BI development team as well as the data warehouse processes and information in order to ensure the warehouse runs effectively.The BI Team Lead reports directly to the Head of BI.

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Related tertiary qualification (Essential)

5 years data analytics or business intelligence experience (Essential)

Management / Supervisory experience (Desirable)

Relevant industry experience (Desirable)

Experience within a data centered role (Essential)

Proficiency in software tools (Word, PPT, Excel, Power BI, Visual Studio, SQL Management Studio, etc.) and technical agility essential

Knowledge of relational databases

Knowledge of data warehousing and analytics

Knowledge of BI tools, concepts and architecture and decision support concepts

Knowledge of ETL and data analysis with focus on data integrity

Knowledge of BI Stack, including MSSQL, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI

Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):

Manage the BI development team in order to ensure effective BI tools are developed for the business

Provide team with support and advice on various BI projects

Maintain awareness of the overall BI strategy and ensure it is implemented throughout the team

Monitor the development and maintenance of exiting ETL

Ensure data is transformed into the correct format for the warehouse and loaded into the warehouse accurately

Take ownership of the data warehouse and integrity of all information loaded into it

Review code of the team and identify errors and provide feedback to relevant parties

Manage the quality of code within the BI team

Conduct business analytics in order to monitor and improve business processes

Use data to support decision making and to identify market opportunities

Provide ongoing support where changes to solutions or fault-finding is necessary

Design data warehouse flows and schemas based off analysis, including staging, fact, dimensions, and cubes and reporting models in the semantic layer

Define the business requirements and translate them into technical specifications

Ensure the business is provided with operational support and technical issues for BI processes are solved effectively

Perform a general management function for the BI development team

Conduct performance reviews and monthly KPI discussions with the BI development team

Set team objectives and monitor progress towards achieving them

Coach and mentor the BI developer and BI Analyst Developers

To manage own professional and self-development

