Continuous Improvement (CI) Manager (CH673VD) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a luxury lifestyle estate in the Paarl area, has an exciting full-time position available within its management team. We are looking for a stellar Continuous Improvement Manager to join their highly engaged and motivated team of professionals.

Specifically, the CI Manager is something of a business engineer that will develop, monitor and elevate the performance of the companys vital business systems and processes.

Your responsibility will be to maintain efficiency and quality in the workplace. Youll evaluate current business practices, looking for ways to improve productivity and customer service, reduce costs, and make the best use of company resources.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Analysing company processes and procedures.

Developing process enhancement strategies.

Investigating shortfalls, issues, and complaints in current business processes.

Establishing norms and standards of company performance.

Monitoring staff performance and organizational processes.

Collaborating with other stakeholders to enhance productivity and staff satisfaction.

Communicating ideas and opinions to other members of management.

Managing staff cohorts and teams of various sizes.

Training, mentoring, and guiding team members in new processes.

Staying up-to-date with developments in management and process optimization.

SLA measurement & management thereof.

Business processes documentation (“SOP’s”).

Deployment of technology to improve efficiency and business process monitoring.

Operational risks identification, documentation (“risk matrix”) with mitigating actions.

Experience in project management (with associated tools).

Measurable operational reporting.

REQUIREMENTS

An engineering and / or business administration qualification would be beneficial.

Recognized qualification in formal improvement methods (e.g. Lean Six Sigma Green Belt).

Demonstrable computer skills – proficient in Excel & SharePoint.

Project management and process flow mapping software experience will be beneficial as well. (MS Project, Confluence, Visio)

Evidence of driving process improvements to improve efficiency and financial performance in previous roles.

A sharp eye for identifying weak points in processes and organizational structures.

A strategic and analytical mindset.

An excellent communicator with top-notch presentation skills.

A thorough understanding of the latest process enhancement strategies.

Dynamic thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Leadership and mentoring skills.

Confidence in your abilities to lead organizational change.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position